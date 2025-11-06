Good News for Cancer Patients! New Drug Eliminates Cancer 20,000 Times Faster

This drug is actually based on an old chemotherapy medicine, 5-fluorouracil (5-Fu). The old drug did not dissolve properly in the body. Due to poor solubility, only 1% of it could show an effect in the body. This necessitated administering it in larger doses, leading to side effects such as fatigue, vomiting, and effects on the heart. However, now, in the SNA form, this drug dissolves easily in water, is quickly absorbed by the body, and directly targets cancer cells.