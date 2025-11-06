Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Good News for Cancer Patients! New Drug Eliminates Cancer 20,000 Times Faster

Scientists at Northwestern University have reformulated an old cancer drug, making it 20,000 times more effective without any side effects.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Image: AI

New Cancer Drug: A major breakthrough has been achieved in cancer treatment. Scientists at Northwestern University in America have modified an old chemotherapy drug, making it 20,000 times more effective, and most importantly, without any damage or side effects.

What did the scientists do?

Researchers completely altered the molecular structure of this drug. They prepared it using a new technique as Spherical Nucleic Acid (SNA), meaning they wrapped the drug in small spheres of DNA (nano-structures). This modification allows the drug to dissolve easily in the body and directly reach cancer cells, thereby not harming other healthy cells.

A Drug 20,000 Times More Potent

When this new drug was tested on a dangerous blood cancer called acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the results were astonishing. The drug entered cancer cells 12.5 times faster. It proved to be 20,000 times more effective and slowed the growth of cancer by up to 59 times. Most surprisingly, no side effects were observed in any of the animals.

What was the problem with the old drug?

This drug is actually based on an old chemotherapy medicine, 5-fluorouracil (5-Fu). The old drug did not dissolve properly in the body. Due to poor solubility, only 1% of it could show an effect in the body. This necessitated administering it in larger doses, leading to side effects such as fatigue, vomiting, and effects on the heart. However, now, in the SNA form, this drug dissolves easily in water, is quickly absorbed by the body, and directly targets cancer cells.

How does the new technique work?

The new SNA drug contains DNA layers, which the body's cancer cells easily recognise and pull inside.
Once inside the body, the DNA layer breaks down, and the actual anti-cancer chemical is released, directly destroying the cancer cell.

What's next?

Researchers will now test this drug on larger animals and then plan to begin human trials (clinical trials). If these results are replicated in humans, it will prove to be a historic turning point in cancer treatment, where the treatment will be both effective and cause no harm to the body.

Scientists' Statement

Dr. Chad A. Mirkin, the scientist leading this research, stated that if this technique is successful in humans as well, it will mark a new era in cancer treatment. More effective treatment, better results, and extremely low side effects. This is our goal.

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 12:31 pm

Good News for Cancer Patients! New Drug Eliminates Cancer 20,000 Times Faster

Health

