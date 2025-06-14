scriptGroundbreaking Trojan Horse Therapy for Blood Cancer Treatment | Groundbreaking Trojan Horse Therapy for Blood Cancer | Latest News | Patrika News
Groundbreaking Trojan Horse Therapy for Blood Cancer Treatment

England’s NHS has launched a groundbreaking “Trojan Horse” therapy for the treatment of myeloma, offering hope for thousands of patients.

BharatJun 14, 2025 / 09:21 am

Patrika Desk

A major breakthrough in cancer treatment offers hope for thousands of patients. England’s NHS (National Health Service) has introduced a novel therapy called the “Trojan Horse” therapy, a world-first treatment specifically for myeloma, a type of blood cancer. (NHS blood cancer therapy)

Blood Cancer Therapy – Why is this therapy so special?

Myeloma is a cancer affecting plasma cells (cells that are part of our immune system) found in the spongy bone marrow within our bones. The therapy, formally known as belantamab mafodotin, is called a “Trojan Horse” because it operates similarly to the Greek myth’s Trojan Horse. Just as soldiers hid inside the Trojan Horse to infiltrate the city, this drug stealthily delivers a toxic payload directly into cancer cells.

How does this “smart drug” work? (Trojan Horse Cancer Drug)

This therapy is a highly advanced form of chemotherapy. A potent chemotherapy drug is attached to an antibody. Antibodies are like soldiers fighting infections in our bodies. However, the antibodies used in this therapy are specifically designed to recognise markers present only on cancerous plasma cells.
These antibodies directly target cancerous cells, bind to their surface, and are then absorbed by the cancer cells. Once inside, the antibodies release their toxic payload, killing the cancer cells.

What are its benefits?

Longer Relief: This therapy can suppress myeloma for approximately three times longer than existing treatments. Clinical trials have shown it can delay cancer progression for three years instead of 13 months.
Reduced Side Effects: It’s superior to standard chemotherapy because it directly targets cancer cells, causing less damage to other parts of the body. This results in fewer side effects. However, some residual chemotherapy drug may spread after cancer cell elimination, potentially causing side effects like eye dryness and blurred vision.
Improved Quality of Life: This therapy allows patients to live a normal life free from the disease. Paul Sylvester, a 60-year-old who received this therapy, describes it as life-changing. Diagnosed with myeloma two years ago, previous treatments required months of isolation. This therapy enabled his recovery within weeks, allowing him to enjoy life again.

Which patients will benefit?

Around 33,000 people in the UK live with myeloma. This new drug will be administered when initial treatments fail, potentially benefiting approximately 1,500 patients annually. NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) has deemed it cost-effective for the NHS.
Professor Martin Kaiser, a myeloma researcher, describes these as highly intelligent drugs with significantly reduced side effects compared to other medications. While myeloma isn’t yet fully curable, Professor Kaiser believes such drugs represent a significant step towards a “functional cure,” predicting that the percentage of patients achieving long-term remission could exceed 50% within the next five years.
These Antibody-Drug-Conjugates (ADCs) are being developed not only for myeloma but also for various other cancers. Research is underway for breast, stomach, and bowel cancers.

This therapy was developed in the UK by GSK, with initial research conducted in Stevenage and early clinical trials in London. Both Shelagh McKinlay of Myeloma UK charity and Health Minister, Caroline Smith, have hailed this approval as “revolutionary,” marking a significant advancement in cancer treatment for the UK.

