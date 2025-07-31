31 July 2025,

Thursday

Health

Harmful Morning Habits Can Damage Your Liver

Seemingly small morning routines can have a big impact on liver health. Here are some habits that may cause liver damage.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

Wrong morning habits may trigger fatty liver problems
Wrong morning habits may trigger fatty liver problems

Morning Habits Damage Liver: The way you start your morning significantly impacts your entire day, especially your liver health. The liver is a vital organ responsible for metabolism, detoxification, and nutrient processing. However, certain morning habits can harm your liver. Let's explore these habits that can weaken your liver.

Skipping Breakfast

Many people skip breakfast due to time constraints, but this puts unnecessary strain on the liver. It leads to a glycogen deficiency, forcing the liver to work harder. Long periods of fasting can increase the risk of fatty liver disease. Therefore, include a healthy breakfast with oats, eggs, fruits, or lentil pancakes.

Sugary and Processed Breakfasts

Sugary and processed foods can deposit fat in the liver, increasing the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Therefore, opt for low-sugar foods like fresh fruits, whole-grain bread, or sprouts for your daily breakfast.

Lack of Exercise

Lack of morning exercise can slow down metabolism, leading to fat accumulation in the body and impacting the liver. Therefore, engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily, such as walking, yoga, or light strength training. This keeps you active throughout the day and improves blood flow.

Taking Supplements on an Empty Stomach

Taking supplements on an empty stomach can harm the liver and cause gastric problems. Therefore, take supplements as advised by your doctor and with food.

Excessive Detox Drinks

Excessive detox drinks can put pressure on the liver and kidneys. Therefore, consume detox drinks in moderation and increase your water intake.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 03:44 pm

English News / Health / Harmful Morning Habits Can Damage Your Liver
