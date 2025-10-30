Harmful Tea Habits: Avoid These 5 Foods With Milk Tea to Prevent Dull Skin!

Harmful Tea Habits: Tea is a staple in every Indian household, whether it's to kickstart the morning or unwind in the evening. A cup of hot milk tea is most preferred. Many people pair it with some snacks. But did you know that the snacks we often consume with tea can gradually harm our health? According to Ayurveda and nutrition experts, the combination of caffeine, tannins present in tea, and milk can have detrimental effects on the body when consumed with certain foods.
According to Dr. Saleem Zaidi, drinking tea is not inherently wrong. The problem arises when it is consumed with salty, fried items, or bread and butter. This combination not only disrupts digestion but also affects the skin, liver, and blood pressure. Let's explore which food combinations should be avoided.
People often consume savoury snacks like bhujia, sev, mathri, or other namkeen items with their tea. However, this combination increases the sodium levels in your body. On the other hand, the caffeine in tea is a diuretic, which flushes water out of the body. The result? Dehydration, bloating, and dry skin. If you want to maintain healthy and hydrated skin, avoid eating salty snacks with your tea.
The monsoon season feels incomplete without pakoras with tea, but this combination is detrimental to your liver. The trans fats and burnt oil in pakoras, when mixed with milk and sugar in tea, slow down digestion. This puts pressure on the liver, and toxins gradually accumulate in the body, making the skin appear dull and lifeless.
Many people prefer the combination of buttered toast and tea for breakfast. However, this habit can rapidly increase blood pressure, especially for individuals with hypertension. Refined bread and butter increase unhealthy fats and sodium in the body, leading to energy crashes and fatigue.
A common habit for many is to dip biscuits or bread into their tea. This combination creates a mix of tannins and refined carbohydrates, leading to issues like acidity, bloating, and gas. Consuming this daily weakens digestion and can lead to common problems like heartburn.
