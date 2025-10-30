Harmful Tea Habits: Avoid These 5 Foods With Milk Tea to Prevent Dull Skin!

Harmful Tea Habits: Tea is a staple in every Indian household, whether it's to kickstart the morning or unwind in the evening. A cup of hot milk tea is most preferred. Many people pair it with some snacks. But did you know that the snacks we often consume with tea can gradually harm our health? According to Ayurveda and nutrition experts, the combination of caffeine, tannins present in tea, and milk can have detrimental effects on the body when consumed with certain foods.