Having high hemoglobin levels can put you at high risk, experts reveal the ideal level

Health Alert: Having low hemoglobin levels is dangerous, but having high levels is not less dangerous either… The higher the hemoglobin level, the higher the risk of blood clots…

BhopalOct 27, 2024 / 05:21 pm

Patrika Desk

5 Simple Tips to Reduce Heart Attack Risk

Having low hemoglobin levels is dangerous, but having high levels is not less dangerous either. The higher the hemoglobin level, the higher the risk of blood clots, which can lead to heart attacks and brain strokes. This can be due to genetic disorders or long-term smoking.
In such cases, blood needs to be withdrawn to reduce hemoglobin levels. Dr. Khusrav Bhajan, an intensivist from Mumbai, stated this during the 22nd National Conference on Heart and Diabetes. The conference was held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center, where around 300 heart and diabetes specialists participated.
Heart Attacks 10 Years Earlier Than Others

Rapid progress in life has left health behind. As a result, lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes, obesity, BP, and heart attacks are increasing rapidly. In India, people are prone to heart attacks 10 years earlier than in other countries due to a single factor, ‘S’, which stands for Saturated Fat, Sugar, Smoking, Stress, and Sleep.

Lack of Vitamin D

These days, people spend most of their time indoors, in air-conditioned offices and cars, and rarely venture out into the sun. This leads to a deficiency of Vitamin D, making them prone to diseases like heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes at a young age. It is essential to get a health check-up every 6 months after the age of 25, including tests for diabetes, kidney function, thyroid, and lipid profile.

