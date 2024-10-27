Having high hemoglobin levels can put you at high risk, experts reveal the ideal level

In such cases, blood needs to be withdrawn to reduce hemoglobin levels. Dr. Khusrav Bhajan, an intensivist from Mumbai, stated this during the 22nd National Conference on Heart and Diabetes. The conference was held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center, where around 300 heart and diabetes specialists participated.

Rapid progress in life has left health behind. As a result, lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes, obesity, BP, and heart attacks are increasing rapidly. In India, people are prone to heart attacks 10 years earlier than in other countries due to a single factor, ‘S’, which stands for Saturated Fat, Sugar, Smoking, Stress, and Sleep.

