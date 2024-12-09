scriptHealth Alert: Weak immunity triggers these diseases in children, hospitals see surge | Health alert: weak immunity triggers these diseases in children, hospitals see surge | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Bilaspur News: Winters are a sensitive time for children. Weak immunity, lack of cleanliness, and inadequate care are among the many reasons responsible for this.

BilaspurDec 09, 2024 / 02:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Health Alert: Weak immunity is causing many diseases in children. Many children are reaching government and private hospitals in Bilaspur with diseases.

Parents are not only relying on allopathic treatment but also on Ayurvedic medicine to cure their children of these diseases. Doctors say that after the Corona period, people of all ages have been experiencing autoimmune disorders, respiratory problems, and allergies, but skin-related disorders have also increased. Many children are experiencing skin problems and are being brought to the hospital in serious condition. In some cases, children are also developing arthritis due to skin diseases, and it takes around six months to a year to recover from these problems.

Recovery is Taking Longer

Doctors say that patients are taking 5-10 days to recover from fever, cough, and respiratory problems, but currently, it’s taking 10-15 days to recover. In some cases, it takes one to two months to recover from a cough. The same is happening with skin diseases.

Health Alert: These are Also Being Considered as Reasons

According to doctors, the reasons for autoimmune diseases include changes in lifestyle during the Corona period, excessive use of steroid medicines, junk food, changes in weather, allergies, and stress. To avoid these, a healthy lifestyle and healthy diet are essential.

