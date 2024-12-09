Health Alert: Weak immunity triggers these diseases in children, hospitals see surge

Recovery is Taking Longer Doctors say that patients are taking 5-10 days to recover from fever, cough, and respiratory problems, but currently, it’s taking 10-15 days to recover. In some cases, it takes one to two months to recover from a cough. The same is happening with skin diseases.

Health Alert: These are Also Being Considered as Reasons According to doctors, the reasons for autoimmune diseases include changes in lifestyle during the Corona period, excessive use of steroid medicines, junk food, changes in weather, allergies, and stress. To avoid these, a healthy lifestyle and healthy diet are essential.