Health Myths Debunked: 7 Food Truths and Lies

Health Myths: Many people believe that rice leads to weight gain and should be eliminated from their diet. Others believe that coffee is always healthy. However, the reality is that these assumptions aren't always correct. Our food has a profound impact on our health. Therefore, it's crucial to eat the right things at the right time and in the right way. Doctors from Stanford and Harvard have highlighted some science-based facts about everyday foods.
Doctors explain that slightly green (unripe) bananas are the most beneficial. They contain resistant starch, which strengthens your good bacteria and doesn't raise blood sugar. Overripe bananas, on the other hand, become mostly sugar.
Coffee provides morning energy and improves digestion. However, excessive consumption or drinking it on an empty stomach can lead to acidity, anxiety, and loose stools.
Spices like turmeric, ginger, and fennel, when consumed in moderation, reduce inflammation, improve digestion, and protect the gut.
Expensive probiotic drinks found in the market aren't as beneficial. Plain yogurt, buttermilk, kefir, or sauerkraut are better for your gut. They contain genuine bacterial strains and lack added sugar.
Many people avoid rice for weight loss. However, doctors suggest that if you eat cooked rice cold, it forms resistant starch, which acts like fibre and aids digestion. This is why leftover rice often feels lighter on the stomach.
Fruits like blueberries, raspberries, and pomegranates promote good bacteria and protect the body from oxidative stress. They are far more effective than probiotic capsules.
Chia seeds and basil seeds absorb water to form a gel, which keeps the stomach clean, improves digestion, and provides food for good bacteria.