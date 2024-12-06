Hearing Loss: Rising cases linked to earphone use; children and youth at greater risk

The increasing prevalence of deafness among young people is primarily attributed to excessive earphone use. While there are other contributing factors, many children and young people spend a significant portion of their time with earphones connected to their mobile phones. Dr Shailendra Gupta, a senior ENT specialist at the Medical College, warns that earphone-induced deafness is irreversible. He explains that prolonged earphone use can lead to the drying out of the auditory nerves.

Earphones can cause damage to the delicate nerves of the ear Dr. Shailendra Gupta, a doctor at the ENT department, said that people are mostly using earphones, earbuds, or headphones. This puts pressure on the nerves in the ear. The loud sound can cause damage to the nerves, leading to permanent deafness.

Dr. Shailendra Gupta, a doctor at the ENT department, said that in the last 7 days, 10 such cases have come to light where the eardrum has been damaged due to a blow to the ear. Out of these, 6 cases were of physical assault, 2 were of accidents, and 2 were of children who were hit by their teachers. Dr. Shailendra Gupta has appealed to teachers and parents not to hit children on the ear so that their ears are not damaged.

Health department data shows that in Surguja district, 1624 people have undergone testing for deafness since April, and 1172 of them are suffering from it. Out of these, 37 are children between the ages of 0-6, who have been categorized as having congenital deafness. Apart from this, women are also victims of domestic violence.