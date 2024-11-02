scriptHeart and Kidney Diseases on the Rise Due to Pollution – Take Immediate Action | Heart and Kidney Diseases on the Rise Due to Pollution – Take Immediate Action | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Heart and Kidney Diseases on the Rise Due to Pollution – Take Immediate Action

Heart and kidney risks from air pollution : The increasing pollution in the capital city of Delhi has raised concerns.

New DelhiNov 02, 2024 / 09:07 am

Patrika Desk

Heart and kidney risks from air pollution: The level of air pollution is continuously increasing, especially in big cities like Delhi. During Diwali and the changing season, the pollution becomes even more dangerous. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 700 in some areas. While a healthy AQI should be between 50 and 60, this increased level can severely impact our body.

Respiratory problems affect the heart and kidneys

Air pollution not only affects the lungs but also the heart and kidneys. The harmful elements present in the air enter our bodies through the bloodstream and affect the heart and kidneys. The impact of increasing pollution is more on children and the elderly, as their immune system is weak. This not only increases respiratory problems but also leads to heart diseases, high blood pressure, and kidney-related problems.

Save Your Heart and Kidneys: Essential Tips to Fight Pollution

Avoid going out: Especially when the AQI is at a dangerous level or there is excessive dust. Harmful elements can enter our body through respiration.
Use a mask: N95 masks can be very helpful in protecting against harmful particles. This is especially necessary for those who already have lung problems.

Hydration and a balanced diet: Good hydration helps remove harmful elements from the body. A balanced diet strengthens our immune system.
Regular medication: If you are already undergoing medical treatment, such as for high blood pressure or respiratory problems, take your medication regularly.

Other health problems caused by pollution

Air pollution can cause headaches, fatigue, irritability, and burning in the eyes. Additionally, it can also increase heart rate and blood pressure.

Use public transport

Try to use private vehicles less and opt for public transport. This will help control air pollution.

Air pollution can be controlled by taking small precautions and measures. It is our responsibility to protect ourselves and our families from the effects of pollution.

