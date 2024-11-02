Heart and Kidney Diseases on the Rise Due to Pollution – Take Immediate Action

Respiratory problems affect the heart and kidneys Air pollution not only affects the lungs but also the heart and kidneys. The harmful elements present in the air enter our bodies through the bloodstream and affect the heart and kidneys. The impact of increasing pollution is more on children and the elderly, as their immune system is weak. This not only increases respiratory problems but also leads to heart diseases, high blood pressure, and kidney-related problems.

Save Your Heart and Kidneys: Essential Tips to Fight Pollution Avoid going out: Especially when the AQI is at a dangerous level or there is excessive dust. Harmful elements can enter our body through respiration.

Use a mask: N95 masks can be very helpful in protecting against harmful particles. This is especially necessary for those who already have lung problems. Hydration and a balanced diet: Good hydration helps remove harmful elements from the body. A balanced diet strengthens our immune system.

Regular medication: If you are already undergoing medical treatment, such as for high blood pressure or respiratory problems, take your medication regularly. Other health problems caused by pollution Air pollution can cause headaches, fatigue, irritability, and burning in the eyes. Additionally, it can also increase heart rate and blood pressure.