Heart Attacks Among Youth: A Growing Threat Looms Over Young Adults

In the past, it was thought that heart attacks only occur in older people, but now it is affecting the younger generation as well. In recent years, cases of heart attacks in young people have been increasing continuously. Many young people are losing their lives due to heart attacks during sports or other physical activities.

Why Do Heart Attacks Happen? This condition occurs when fat and cholesterol accumulate in the coronary arteries, which is called plaque. According to experts, the reduced or blocked blood flow to the heart muscles increases the risk of heart attack. The accumulation of plaque can narrow the arteries, reducing blood flow. If blood flow is completely blocked, it can lead to a heart attack.