Health

Heart Attacks Among Youth: A Growing Threat Looms Over Young Adults

Heart attack in youth: Today, the problem of heart attack is increasing rapidly. Its impact is now being seen on today’s youth.

JaipurOct 17, 2024 / 10:06 am

Patrika Desk

Heart attack is a serious illness that can affect anyone, regardless of age. The busy lifestyle and unhealthy diet of today’s era are leading to many serious health problems. One of the main problems is heart attack.
In the past, it was thought that heart attacks only occur in older people, but now it is affecting the younger generation as well. In recent years, cases of heart attacks in young people have been increasing continuously. Many young people are losing their lives due to heart attacks during sports or other physical activities.

Why Do Heart Attacks Happen?

This condition occurs when fat and cholesterol accumulate in the coronary arteries, which is called plaque. According to experts, the reduced or blocked blood flow to the heart muscles increases the risk of heart attack. The accumulation of plaque can narrow the arteries, reducing blood flow. If blood flow is completely blocked, it can lead to a heart attack.

Understanding Why Young People Suffer Heart Attacks

  • A sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise, and prolonged sitting can increase the risk of heart disease.
  • Consuming fried foods, junk food, and high-fat diets can increase the risk of heart attacks.
  • Smoking can damage blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart attack.
  • Alcohol consumption can increase blood pressure and heart rate, putting extra pressure on the heart.
  • Excessive stress can also increase blood pressure and heart rate, increasing the risk of heart-related diseases.
  • Lack of sleep can also increase the risk of heart attack.

Reduce the Risk of Heart Attack

It is essential to engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily. Include fruits, green vegetables, and whole grains in your diet. Avoid smoking, alcohol, and cigarettes. Yoga, meditation, or other physical activities can help reduce stress. It is also important to get 7-8 hours of sleep daily. Regularly check for health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol and keep them under control.

