Heart Attacks Rising: Young Indians Increasingly Affected, 60% Cannot Afford Treatment, Reveals Tata AIG Survey

Heart Attack (Image: AI)
Heart Attack in Young Indians: Heart attacks were once considered a disease of old age and post-retirement, but now they can occur even in one's 30s or 40s. When this happens, it's not just a medical emergency but also a financial one.
A new survey conducted by Tata AIG General Insurance Company among approximately 300 heart disease specialists across the country has revealed a disturbing trend: three out of four heart disease specialists say that the majority of their cardiac patients are now under 50 years of age. Even more concerning, 36% of doctors report that patients between 31 and 40 years old are already facing cardiac issues, making early-onset heart disease a growing public health crisis.
However, there is another equally alarming aspect to the statistics: Indians are dangerously underprepared financially.
Around 60% of heart disease specialists state that less than 40% of their patients can afford advanced heart treatments, which often cost between ₹4 lakh and ₹15 lakh for angioplasty, stenting, or bypass surgery in private hospitals.
India's cardiac challenge is significant, both medically and financially. The rising incidence of heart problems in younger individuals means families are often unprepared, both emotionally and financially. In the last five years, the cost of cardiac treatment has increased by approximately 65%. Therefore, financial preparedness through comprehensive health insurance is as crucial as preventive care.
According to the survey, 38% of doctors now see patients between the ages of 41-50, whereas just a decade ago, 87% of heart disease cases affected individuals over 41. This shift highlights how lifestyle diseases, stress, and sedentary work styles are escalating cardiac risks among working-age Indians.
More than a third (36%) of heart disease specialists identify stress as the primary cause of cardiac-related problems, followed by poor diet and lack of exercise. Additionally, long working hours, poor sleep, and increasing urban pollution mean young Indian professionals are living in conditions conducive to heart disease.
The survey found that 78% of cardiologists believe patients ignore chest pain, often dismissing it as acidity or fatigue. Many also overlook shortness of breath or dizziness – symptoms that can indicate early cardiac stress.
By the time they seek help, over 60% of patients have already suffered significant damage to their hearts, making treatment more expensive and outcomes less favourable.
Treatment costs for cardiac events in private hospitals can easily exceed ₹10 lakh, with recurring expenses mounting due to long-term medication or follow-up care. Yet, the survey found that approximately 6 out of 10 patients have no health coverage or inadequate insurance limits.
For instance, a health policy of ₹3-5 lakh – once considered sufficient – can barely cover the expenses of an angioplasty or ICU stay today. According to insurance advisors, a comprehensive policy with at least ₹10-15 lakh coverage is now essential for urban families, along with riders for critical illnesses that provide a lump-sum payout for major diseases like heart attacks or bypass surgery.
Tata AIG's report states that the cost of cardiology treatments has risen by 65% in the last five years. Reasons include increasing prices of medical consumables, advanced treatment technologies, and escalating hospital infrastructure costs.
Furthermore, medical inflation in India is estimated at 14-15% annually, among the highest globally – meaning healthcare expenses double every five to six years. For a young family, this makes medical planning not an option, but a necessity.
Around 34% of cardiologists report that female patients now face similar cardiac risks as men, but 16% state that women's symptoms – often milder, such as fatigue or nausea – are frequently overlooked or misdiagnosed, leading to delayed treatment.
Big NewsView All
Health
Trending
Lifestyle