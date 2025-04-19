High Blood Pressure Control: 5 Simple Exercises

scriptHigh Blood Pressure Control: 5 Simple Exercises | Latest News | Patrika News
According to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, certain types of workouts, particularly isometric exercises, have been found to be highly effective in reducing high blood pressure.

Control High Blood Pressure in a Few Weeks at Home: A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that some light and consistent exercises can help lower high blood pressure in just five weeks. The good news is that these exercises don’t require strenuous physical activity. They are called isometric exercises, activities where muscles work but the body’s position doesn’t change.

What is this isometric exercise?

Isometric means “strengthening muscles without moving”. Your muscles work, but your joints (like elbows or knees) don’t move. This improves blood circulation and keeps your heart healthy.

Simple Home Exercises to Reduce High BP

Hand Grips:

Lower Blood Pressure
High Blood Pressure: Hand Grips
Take a tennis ball or a hand exerciser and squeeze it tightly.
Hold for two minutes with both hands, then rest for one to four minutes.

Repeat four times.

Benefit: Directly impacts your hands, arms, and heart, helping maintain blood pressure.

Bicep Curl Hold:

Lower Blood Pressure :
High Blood Pressure: Bicep Curl Hold
Hold a dumbbell or a heavy object.
Bend your elbow to 90 degrees (as if showing strength) and hold the position.
You can do this sitting or standing.
Benefit: Strengthens your biceps (front arm muscles), shoulders, and forearms without much movement.

Superman Hold:

Lower Blood Pressure
High Blood Pressure: Superman Hold:
Lie on your stomach, arms and legs extended.
Slowly lift your arms, chest, and legs and hold the position for a while.
Benefit: Strengthens your back, shoulders, glutes (hip muscles), and core (muscles around the abdomen). This helps stabilise your body.

Wall Sit:

Lower Blood Pressure :
Home Exercises to Reduce High BP
Lean your back against a wall and slowly slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle (as if sitting on a chair).
Hold this position for 60 seconds.
Benefit: Strengthens your thighs, glutes, and hamstrings (back of the thigh muscles). This increases leg strength.

Glute Bridge Hold:

Lower Blood Pressure
Home Exercises to Reduce High BP: Glute Bridge Hold
Lie on your back, bend your knees, and keep your feet flat on the ground.
Slowly lift your hips until your body forms a straight line, then hold the position.
Benefit: Strengthens your glutes, back, and hip muscles. This improves your balance and ability to get up and down.

So now controlling blood pressure has become easy. Do these five simple isometric exercises at home every day and see:
Better blood pressure
Stronger muscles
Excellent health without getting tired and without going to the gym
Do these exercises 4-5 times a week and see the difference in just 5 weeks!

