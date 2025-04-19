High Blood Pressure Control: 5 Simple Exercises

What is this isometric exercise?Isometric means “strengthening muscles without moving”. Your muscles work, but your joints (like elbows or knees) don’t move. This improves blood circulation and keeps your heart healthy.
Simple Home Exercises to Reduce High BP
Hand Grips:– Take a tennis ball or a hand exerciser and squeeze it tightly.
– Hold for two minutes with both hands, then rest for one to four minutes.
Repeat four times.Benefit: Directly impacts your hands, arms, and heart, helping maintain blood pressure.
Bicep Curl Hold:– Hold a dumbbell or a heavy object.
– Bend your elbow to 90 degrees (as if showing strength) and hold the position.
– You can do this sitting or standing.
Superman Hold:Lie on your stomach, arms and legs extended.
– Slowly lift your arms, chest, and legs and hold the position for a while.
Wall Sit:– Lean your back against a wall and slowly slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle (as if sitting on a chair).
– Hold this position for 60 seconds.
Glute Bridge Hold:– Lie on your back, bend your knees, and keep your feet flat on the ground.
– Slowly lift your hips until your body forms a straight line, then hold the position.
– Stronger muscles
– Excellent health without getting tired and without going to the gym
– Do these exercises 4-5 times a week and see the difference in just 5 weeks!