HIV-Positive Mothers Can Safely Breastfeed with Precautions

HIV Positive Mother Breastfeeding: Becoming a mother is a deeply special and emotional experience for every woman. However, if a woman is HIV positive, this journey can be more challenging. During this time, it is crucial to take care of the health of both mother and child. Previously, it was believed that if the mother was HIV positive, the child would also be infected, but this is no longer the case.
Modern medical science has advanced significantly. If treatment is started on time and the doctor's advice is followed, an HIV-positive mother can give birth to a healthy child and also breastfeed. In fact, Dr. Mira Pathak, Senior Doctor and Gynaecologist at CHC, Noida, explains that HIV-positive mothers are categorised into two groups: low-risk mothers and high-risk mothers.
A woman is considered a low-risk mother if she starts taking HIV medications (ART) at least four weeks before delivery, the virus in her blood is very low or negligible, and her breasts are free from any problems (such as swelling, cracking, or bleeding).
Doctors advise such mothers to exclusively breastfeed their babies, meaning exclusive breastfeeding. They should not give formula milk at all, as mixing the two increases the risk of infection for the baby. These babies are given a special syrup, and their HIV test is conducted after six weeks.
Women who started taking medication around the time of delivery, or whose blood still shows an active virus, are considered high-risk mothers. They are also considered high-risk if they experience breast problems. Such women are initially advised to give formula milk. However, if the baby develops an allergy or diarrhoea from formula milk, the doctor may permit exclusive breastfeeding. But one thing is always emphasized: avoid mixed feeding; it should be either only mother's milk or only formula milk.