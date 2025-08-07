7 August 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Health

HIV-Positive Mothers Can Safely Breastfeed with Precautions

HIV Positive Mother Breastfeeding: An HIV-positive mother, with proper treatment and precautions, can safely breastfeed her child. Learn about the medical guidelines and measures that can protect both mother and child from infection.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Mother and Baby (Image Source: Freepik)

HIV Positive Mother Breastfeeding: Becoming a mother is a deeply special and emotional experience for every woman. However, if a woman is HIV positive, this journey can be more challenging. During this time, it is crucial to take care of the health of both mother and child. Previously, it was believed that if the mother was HIV positive, the child would also be infected, but this is no longer the case.

Modern medical science has advanced significantly. If treatment is started on time and the doctor's advice is followed, an HIV-positive mother can give birth to a healthy child and also breastfeed. In fact, Dr. Mira Pathak, Senior Doctor and Gynaecologist at CHC, Noida, explains that HIV-positive mothers are categorised into two groups: low-risk mothers and high-risk mothers.

Who is a Low-Risk Mother?

A woman is considered a low-risk mother if she starts taking HIV medications (ART) at least four weeks before delivery, the virus in her blood is very low or negligible, and her breasts are free from any problems (such as swelling, cracking, or bleeding).

What Precautions Should Be Taken?

Doctors advise such mothers to exclusively breastfeed their babies, meaning exclusive breastfeeding. They should not give formula milk at all, as mixing the two increases the risk of infection for the baby. These babies are given a special syrup, and their HIV test is conducted after six weeks.

What Should a High-Risk Mother Do?

Women who started taking medication around the time of delivery, or whose blood still shows an active virus, are considered high-risk mothers. They are also considered high-risk if they experience breast problems. Such women are initially advised to give formula milk. However, if the baby develops an allergy or diarrhoea from formula milk, the doctor may permit exclusive breastfeeding. But one thing is always emphasized: avoid mixed feeding; it should be either only mother's milk or only formula milk.

Share the news:

Related Topics

health

Health department

health news

Healthy Lifestyle

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 12:07 pm

English News / Health / HIV-Positive Mothers Can Safely Breastfeed with Precautions
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.