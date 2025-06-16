Home Heart Health Check: Assessing Your Cardiac Strength

Check Your Pulse The first method is to check your pulse, which we call the pulse rate. By applying light pressure on your wrist towards your thumb, you can feel your pulse. Count how many beats you feel for 15 seconds and then multiply it by 4. This will be your pulse rate per minute.

If your pulse rate is between 60 and 100 per minute, it is considered normal. If you are an athlete or very fit, your pulse rate may even be between 40 and 60 per minute, which is very good.

If your pulse rate consistently remains above 100 while resting, it could be a sign of a weak heart. Measure Blood Pressure It is also very important to check your blood pressure. This indicates how much pressure the blood is putting on your arteries.

Normal blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg or less. If your blood pressure consistently remains at 140/90 mmHg or higher, it is a sign of high blood pressure. High blood pressure puts a lot of strain on the heart and can weaken it.

You can buy a blood pressure monitor at home or get it checked regularly by a doctor. Shortness of Breath or Fatigue Do you get breathless when climbing stairs, walking a little, or doing light work? Or do you get tired very quickly without any particular reason? These can also be signs of a weak heart. A person with a healthy heart can easily perform common activities without excessive fatigue or breathlessness.

Swelling in the Legs If your legs, ankles, or feet are often swollen, it can also be a warning. When the heart is unable to pump blood properly, fluid can accumulate in the body, causing swelling.

Chest Pain or Discomfort Feeling chest pain, pressure, or heaviness, especially during exercise or stress, can be a serious symptom of a heart problem. Never ignore this and consult a doctor immediately. Check Cholesterol and Sugar Levels Get your cholesterol and blood sugar levels checked regularly. High cholesterol can block arteries, increasing pressure on the heart. Uncontrolled sugar also increases the risk of heart disease.

Pay Attention to Your Lifestyle Regular Exercise: Exercise moderately for at least 30 minutes every day. Balanced Diet: Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Avoid processed foods, excessive salt, and sugar.

Weight Control: Excess weight puts extra strain on the heart. Stress Management: Reduce stress by practicing yoga, meditation, or any hobby of your choice. Avoid Smoking and Alcohol: Both are very harmful to the heart.

If you experience any of these symptoms or are concerned about your heart health, consult a doctor immediately. Only a doctor can provide the right tests and advice. Remember, taking care of your heart is in your hands!