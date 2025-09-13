How to Take Vitamin D Effectively: Expert Advice

How To Take Vitamin D: Are you taking Vitamin D supplements for a long time, yet still experiencing fatigue, mood swings, and bone pain? People use Vitamin D as a supplement, but make small mistakes in the way they take it, which prevents it from reaching the body effectively. Vitamin D is called the "sunshine vitamin" not because it significantly improves energy levels, but because most people use Vitamin D supplements due to modern lifestyles and less sunlight. Let's understand the correct way to get its effective benefits. British doctor and health educator Dr. Adnan Azad explains five common mistakes in taking Vitamin D, which are crucial to correct. Let's find out what they are.
Many people only take Vitamin D supplements, but taking only Vitamin D is not enough.
The body needs magnesium to activate it. If your diet lacks magnesium, no matter how much Vitamin D you take, it will not be effective. Foods like spinach, almonds, and pumpkin seeds are good sources of magnesium. A magnesium supplement can also be taken on the advice of a doctor.
Vitamin D increases the amount of calcium in the body. But if your body doesn't have enough Vitamin K2, this calcium starts accumulating in the arteries instead of reaching the bones, which can be dangerous for health. Cheese, egg yolks, and Natto (a food made from soybeans) are considered good sources of K2.
People think that taking supplements on an empty stomach will have a quicker effect, but the reality is quite the opposite. Vitamin D is fat-soluble, meaning the body will only absorb it well when taken with fatty foods. If you take it on an empty stomach, its benefit is almost halved. Therefore, it is better to take it with things like yoghurt, eggs, or a handful of nuts.
People either take very low doses or start higher doses without getting tested. According to NHS guidelines, it is generally recommended to take 400 IU daily. But adults may need 1000 to 2000 IU depending on their needs. Therefore, it is very important to consult a doctor before starting or increasing your dose.
Most people think that they will get enough Vitamin D from sunlight in the summer, so there is no need for supplements. But the truth is that sunlight will only be effective if you go outside uncovered daily and get direct sunlight. This is rarely the case in today's lifestyle. Therefore, it is better to take supplements regularly throughout the year.