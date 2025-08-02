Hyderabad IT Workers Face Liver Disease Crisis: 84% at Risk

Hyderabad IT Health Crisis: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda recently informed the Lok Sabha that 84% of employees in Hyderabad's IT sector are experiencing fat accumulation in their livers, a major indicator of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease. He termed it a silent epidemic spreading across the nation, emphasizing the urgent need for collaborative action.
Nadda stated that 71% of IT workers are obese, and over one-third suffer from metabolic syndrome – a cluster of health issues that heighten the risk of diseases like diabetes, heart attacks, and strokes.
This disease is not confined to urban areas. Nadda highlighted that a recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study revealed 37.19% of people in rural Rajasthan are affected by fatty liver disease.
The central government has launched large-scale campaigns across print, television, and digital media to raise public awareness. The FSSAI (Food Safety Department) has created short videos and public awareness materials to educate people about liver health.
Considering the sedentary nature of many IT jobs, the AYUSH Ministry has introduced a 5-minute Yoga Break incorporating simple asanas, pranayama, and meditation, suitable for office environments.
Nadda outlined key recommendations under the government's NP-NCD (Non-Communicable Diseases prevention program):
For holistic healthcare, the government has released integrated clinical guidelines combining Ayurveda and modern science for disease prevention and treatment.
States and union territories have been instructed to implement community-level screening and referral systems for early detection and timely treatment.
Nadda stressed the importance of coordination between workplace health advisories and ministries to safeguard the health of companies and employees, particularly in sectors like IT, where stress, long working hours, and limited physical activity are prevalent.