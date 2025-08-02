2 August 2025,

Saturday

Health

Hyderabad IT Workers Face Liver Disease Crisis: 84% at Risk

He termed it a silent epidemic spreading across the nation, emphasizing the urgent need for collaborative action.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

Hyderabad IT Health Crisis
Hyderabad IT Health Crisis (Image: Patrika)

Hyderabad IT Health Crisis: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda recently informed the Lok Sabha that 84% of employees in Hyderabad's IT sector are experiencing fat accumulation in their livers, a major indicator of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease. He termed it a silent epidemic spreading across the nation, emphasizing the urgent need for collaborative action.

Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome Further Increase Risk

Nadda stated that 71% of IT workers are obese, and over one-third suffer from metabolic syndrome – a cluster of health issues that heighten the risk of diseases like diabetes, heart attacks, and strokes.

Fatty Liver Disease Spreading to Rural Areas

This disease is not confined to urban areas. Nadda highlighted that a recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study revealed 37.19% of people in rural Rajasthan are affected by fatty liver disease.

Government Launches Awareness Campaign

The central government has launched large-scale campaigns across print, television, and digital media to raise public awareness. The FSSAI (Food Safety Department) has created short videos and public awareness materials to educate people about liver health.

Yoga Breaks for Desk-Bound Health

Considering the sedentary nature of many IT jobs, the AYUSH Ministry has introduced a 5-minute Yoga Break incorporating simple asanas, pranayama, and meditation, suitable for office environments.

Government's Advice for Healthy Living

Nadda outlined key recommendations under the government's NP-NCD (Non-Communicable Diseases prevention program):

  • Eat a healthy diet
  • Exercise daily
  • Maintain a healthy weight
  • Avoid sugar and fried foods

New Guidelines Integrating Ayurveda and Allopathy

For holistic healthcare, the government has released integrated clinical guidelines combining Ayurveda and modern science for disease prevention and treatment.

Establishing Screening and Treatment Across the Country

States and union territories have been instructed to implement community-level screening and referral systems for early detection and timely treatment.

Workplace Health Alert

Nadda stressed the importance of coordination between workplace health advisories and ministries to safeguard the health of companies and employees, particularly in sectors like IT, where stress, long working hours, and limited physical activity are prevalent.

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 03:38 pm

English News / Health / Hyderabad IT Workers Face Liver Disease Crisis: 84% at Risk
