Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Health

Ice Cream For Diabetics: How to Enjoy Ice Cream with Diabetes? Know Smart Tips to Eat Without Raising Sugar

When it comes to eating ice cream with diabetes, there is often concern that it might increase blood sugar. However, this is not the case. If you choose the right ice cream and consume it smartly, you can enjoy it. Here's how...

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 26, 2025

Diabetic Ice Cream Choices,Ice Cream For Diabetics,

Ice Cream For Diabetics (Image: Freepik)

Ice Cream For Diabetics: When the topic of ice cream comes up, the mind conjures up cold, sweet flavours that are loved by everyone, from children to the elderly. However, when it comes to eating ice cream with diabetes, there is often concern about a potential rise in blood sugar. This is not entirely true. If you choose the right ice cream and consume it smartly, you can enjoy it to the fullest. In this article, we will provide smart tips to help you savour your favourite ice cream without increasing your sugar levels.

How Does Ice Cream Affect Blood Sugar?

The simple carbohydrates present in ice cream are quickly converted into glucose in the body. Insulin is required to transport glucose to the cells. In diabetic patients, the effect of insulin is weakened, which can lead to a sudden increase in blood sugar levels. Nevertheless, research suggests that ice cream can be part of a diabetic diet if consumed in moderation and in the right way. According to a study published in the Journal of Dairy Science, moderate consumption of dairy desserts like ice cream has been linked to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. However, experts state that this benefit is only possible when portion control and mindful eating are practised.

Can People with Diabetes Eat Ice Cream?

Ice cream can be included in your diet if you pay attention to the quantity, timing, and combination. Remember that the primary focus should be on consuming whole grains, vegetables, and protein. Items like ice cream can be consumed occasionally and in limited quantities. It's all about the quantity and making the right choice.

How to Choose the Right Ice Cream for Diabetics?

  • Choose low-sugar and low-carb options – aim for less than 30 grams of carbs and less than 13 grams of added sugar per serving.
  • Opt for ice cream with natural sweeteners – ice cream made with stevia, monk fruit, or erythritol has a lesser impact on blood sugar.
  • Keep an eye on calories – choose ice cream with 250 calories or less per serving.
  • Healthy mix-ins – ice cream with nuts, seeds, or dark chocolate bits provides fibre and healthy fats, which help reduce sugar spikes.

Smart Ways to Enjoy Ice Cream

  • Moderation is key – limit yourself to half a cup or one scoop.
  • Consume with protein – eating it with items like yogurt, nuts, or eggs helps in a slower rise in sugar.
  • Adjust sweets in your dinner plan – if you plan to have ice cream, reduce carbs in your dinner.
  • Make healthy ice cream at home – try sugar-free, fruit-based, or Greek yogurt ice cream.
  • Choose smart toppings – instead of sugar sprinkles, add nuts, seeds, or low-fat yogurt.
  • Monitor blood sugar – check your levels after eating ice cream to understand its effect on your body.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

26 Oct 2025 12:32 pm

English News / Health / Ice Cream For Diabetics: How to Enjoy Ice Cream with Diabetes? Know Smart Tips to Eat Without Raising Sugar

Big News

View All

Health

Trending

Lifestyle

Satish Shah Death Reason: Popular Actor Satish Shah Dies, Kidney Disease Cited as Cause

Health

COVID-19 Vaccine: A Boon for Cancer Patients? mRNA Vaccines Show Promise in Fighting Tumours and Improving Survival Rates

Health

Scientists Discover Chikungunya Cure Hidden in Mosquito Saliva

Health News
Health

Vaccination Aftercare for Kids: What Not to Do Immediately After Your Child Gets Vaccinated

vaccination aftercare for kids
Health

Milk Myths Busted: The Truth About Low-Fat, Plant-Based, and Lactose-Free Milk

The aroma of milk will resonate in schools: 8.5 million kilograms of milk powder will provide nutritious milk to children.
Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.