Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Health

ICMR Study Says Two Daily Foods Increasing Diabetes and Obesity

High Consumption of White Rice and Wheat in the Indian Diet is Causing Diabetes and Obesity. Learn About a Healthy Diet, Protein, and Correct Eating Habits.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Image: AI

A large-scale survey conducted across India by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that dietary habits in the country are changing rapidly, leading to an increase in diabetes and obesity. The study indicates that a significant portion of carbohydrates in the Indian diet comes from 'low-quality' sources, primarily white rice, finely milled flour (stripped of its bran and nutrients), and excessive added sugars.

The study, conducted by ICMR-INDIAB (India Diabetes), recommends that Indians should replace these dietary staples with vegetables, milk, and animal-based proteins.

Indians Consume the Most 'Carbs' Globally

The research, published in Nature Medicine, found that despite considerable variation in nutrient intake across different states, most Indians derive 62% of their calories from carbohydrates, one of the highest rates globally.

The cross-sectional survey, carried out in collaboration with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), also identified that a substantial amount of carbohydrates originates from low-quality sources such as white rice, milled whole grains, and added sugar.

While white rice is prevalent in the South-East and North-East regions, wheat is more commonly consumed in the Northern and Central parts of the country. The study, which surveyed 1,21,077 Indian adults from urban and rural areas across 36 states, found that high carbohydrate intake and their primary food sources were associated with an increased metabolic risk, including diabetes, pre-diabetes, and obesity.

Plant-Based Proteins Significantly Reduce Risk

Dr. V. Mohan stated that reducing daily carbohydrate intake (from sources like rice and flour) by just 5% and replacing those calories with plant-based proteins (such as lentils, soybeans) or milk proteins can significantly lower the risk of diabetes and pre-diabetes.

He further explained that substituting carbohydrates with red meat or fats (oils, ghee) does not yield the same health benefits.

The problem is not solely sugar, but the excessive consumption of rice and wheat in daily meals, which is contributing to diseases like diabetes and obesity.

Lead author and President of MDRF, Dr. RM Anjana, commented that their findings clearly indicate that the typical Indian diet, high in carbohydrates from white rice or wheat flour and low in quality protein, is putting millions at risk.

Switching from white rice to whole wheat or millets alone is insufficient unless the total carbohydrate intake is reduced and more calories are derived from vegetable or dairy proteins.

Senior scientist Sudha noted that whether people consume more rice or wheat, the high intake of carbohydrates has a similar adverse effect on health across the board. Therefore, it is crucial to implement changes in government policies and health campaigns to encourage the consumption of more lentils, milk, and protein-rich foods, while reducing carbohydrates and excessive oil/ghee intake.

Dr. Shilpa Bhupathiraju mentioned that reducing saturated fats (like excessive oil/ghee) is challenging for many, but promoting healthy oils, lentils, and legumes could lead to significant improvements in the nation's health.

The study also revealed that millets are primarily consumed in only three states – Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Here, people eat grains like ragi, jowar, and bajra, which are proving beneficial for their health.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

health

health news

Healthy Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Updated on:

01 Oct 2025 01:04 pm

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 01:03 pm

English News / Health / ICMR Study Says Two Daily Foods Increasing Diabetes and Obesity

Big News

View All

Health

Trending

Lifestyle

Lemon Black Salt Water: Mix Black Salt in Lemonade for Amazing Health Benefits

health benefits, health tips, Lemon black salt water benefits,
Health

Migraine Pain Relief: Ayurvedic Doctor Shares Effective Remedies for Migraine

Migraine pain relief tips, Ayurvedic treatment for migraine, Home remedies for migraine, Natural migraine cure, Ayurvedic remedies for headache, Migraine relief without medicine,
Health

WHO Alert: ‘Heart Attack’ Claims 8 Lives Every Minute in South-East Asia; Prevention Tips on World Heart Day 2025

Heart Attack
Health

RGHS Scheme: Health Department Issues Notices to 50 Hospitals, Warns of Strict Action

rghs free treatment
Jaipur

41,000 Karnataka Children Affected by Congenital Heart Disease: Early Detection Crucial

Heart disease prevention : Simple Steps for a Healthy Heart
Health
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.