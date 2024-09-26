Covid-19 Nasal Vaccine: Now Covid-19 vaccine will be given through the nose instead of a needle, IIL has announced

scriptCovid-19 Nasal Vaccine: Now Covid-19 vaccine will be given through the nose instead of a needle, IIL has announced | Latest News | Patrika News
The Covid-19 era was a time when people learned a lot. The name of the vaccine was on everyone’s lips, even those who didn’t know what a vaccine was. The discussion of vaccines is ongoing during the Covid-19 era. However, questions are being raised about its reliability.

Sep 26, 2024

Patrika Desk

In the Covid-19 era, the vaccine is being discussed. However, questions are being raised about its reliability. To promote it, a campaign has also been launched. Some people are afraid to get vaccinated. A vaccine has also been developed that doesn’t use a needle. The vaccine manufacturer has developed an intranasal booster vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 in collaboration with Griffith University in Australia. This was discussed in the ‘Nature Communication’ journal published on August 4, 2024.

WHO says to continue the vaccine and booster for now

According to research, the threat of Covid-19 has not ended yet. Every day, 242 people die from this virus worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) has demanded that the use of vaccines and boosters continue. This live vaccine induces a powerful antibody response in various types of vaccines.

Nasal booster vaccine successfully tested on animals

The intranasal booster vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 has shown stability and safety in animal studies. Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Director of Indian Immunologicals Limited, said, “This achievement is a significant step forward in our fight against Covid-19. This vaccine development not only showcases our commitment to innovation in public health but also demonstrates IIL’s ability to adopt new technology.”
He said that our leading intranasal vaccine can bring about a change in the fight against infectious diseases. He outlined a plan to accelerate the vaccination rate by providing easy access to vaccination facilities. His goal is to increase our vaccination rates and be proud of a thriving team.

