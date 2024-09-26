Covid-19 Nasal Vaccine: Now Covid-19 vaccine will be given through the nose instead of a needle, IIL has announced

WHO says to continue the vaccine and booster for now According to research, the threat of Covid-19 has not ended yet. Every day, 242 people die from this virus worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) has demanded that the use of vaccines and boosters continue. This live vaccine induces a powerful antibody response in various types of vaccines.

Nasal booster vaccine successfully tested on animals The intranasal booster vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 has shown stability and safety in animal studies. Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Director of Indian Immunologicals Limited, said, “This achievement is a significant step forward in our fight against Covid-19. This vaccine development not only showcases our commitment to innovation in public health but also demonstrates IIL’s ability to adopt new technology.”

He said that our leading intranasal vaccine can bring about a change in the fight against infectious diseases. He outlined a plan to accelerate the vaccination rate by providing easy access to vaccination facilities. His goal is to increase our vaccination rates and be proud of a thriving team.