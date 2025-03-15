Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

Rising Cases Even Among Young, Non-Smoking Individuals In the past, oral cancer was primarily linked to tobacco, alcohol, and betel nut consumption and was commonly observed in elderly men. However, despite a decline in the number of smokers, this disease is rapidly increasing among young women who neither smoke nor consume alcohol.

Over 350,000 New Cases in 2020 In 2020, over 355,000 new cases emerged worldwide, resulting in approximately 177,000 deaths. Most alarmingly, this disease is now on the rise even among non-smokers, particularly young white women.

Oral cancer causes: Diet Could Be a Major Factor Scientists believe that diet may play a significant role in this rapidly increasing risk. While HPV infection (human papillomavirus) was previously considered responsible for the rising cases of oral cancer, the recent study refutes this.

Statement by Dr. Brittany Barber Dr. Brittany Barber, the lead author of the study and assistant professor at Washington University School of Medicine, stated: “Although oral cancer (Oral cancer) is less common than breast or colon cancer, its annual rate is between 4 and 4.3 per 100,000 individuals. Worryingly, this disease is now increasing even among non-smoking and non-drinking women.”

What Do the Research Findings Say? – Women who drink at least one sugary drink daily have a fivefold higher risk.

– This risk is independent of smoking and alcohol consumption.

– Sugar-sweetened drinks have been linked to intestinal and colon cancer, but this is the first time a connection to head and neck cancers has been established.

Warning from Health Experts Following this study, experts are now warning against excessive consumption of sugary beverages. Cold drinks, packaged juices, and other sugary drinks can lead not only to obesity but also to serious diseases like cancer.

How Can It Be Prevented? Limit consumption of sugary drinks. Maintain a balanced diet, including foods rich in natural sugars and fibre. Practice regular oral hygiene and consult a dentist. If you notice any unusual changes in your mouth, such as sores, swelling, or pain, consult a doctor immediately.

This new research highlights the potential dangers of sugary drinks. If their excessive consumption continues, this problem could become even more serious in the future. This risk can be significantly reduced by adopting a healthy lifestyle and avoiding sugary drinks.