Health

India Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases with Two Novel Symptoms Emerging

A new COVID-19 wave is causing concern in India. Cases of the NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 variants are rapidly increasing in several states. Two new symptoms of the JN.1 variant have emerged. It is crucial to understand these two new symptoms.

May 27, 2025 / 12:26 pm

Patrika Desk

JN.1 COVID Wave in India: COVID-19 is making a resurgence in several countries, including India. After wreaking havoc globally from 2019 to 2022, the virus is slowly returning to Asia, with Singapore and Hong Kong reporting the highest number of cases in recent weeks. India has also recently seen a rise in cases of the NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 variants in different parts of the country.
Although the government maintains that the disease remains endemic and doesn’t currently pose an immediate threat, the question remains: what are these new variants, and how do they differ from previous ones? While the JN.1 variant shares many similarities with previous Omicron sub-variants, two key characteristics distinguish it: Let’s understand this new virus and what to do if you experience these new symptoms, according to Jaipur-based physician Dr Anil Sharma.

What is the JN.1 COVID-19 Variant?

JN.1 is actually a sub-variant of Omicron. It is derived from the BA.2.86 variant, also known as Pirola. It was first detected in Luxembourg in 2023 and has since spread gradually to other parts of the world, now reaching India.
JN.1 is said to spread faster than previous variants. This is because of specific mutations in its spike protein, making it easier to bind to human cells. In simpler terms, it can infect us more easily than before.

Common Symptoms of JN.1

Fever or chills
Dry cough
Sore throat
Fatigue
Headache
Runny or stuffy nose
Muscle aches
Difficulty breathing (in severe cases)

Two New Unique Symptoms of COVID emerge

1. Persistent Low-Grade Fever

While previous COVID variants often presented with high fever, sweating, and shivering, JN.1 infections frequently exhibit a persistent low-grade fever. This typically ranges between 37.6 ∘C and 38.1 ∘C (99.6−100.5 ∘F). This fever won’t be accompanied by rapid breathing or feeling intensely hot to the touch.
You might feel mildly warm for several days, but the fever won’t fluctuate dramatically as seen in previous COVID waves.

This symptom can be easily overlooked, mistaken for mild fatigue or another minor ailment. However, this persistent low-grade fever indicates the body is fighting the virus, just less intensely. Recognising this is crucial for prompt testing and preventing further spread.

2. Gastrointestinal Issues

Another distinguishing symptom of JN.1 is a higher incidence of gastrointestinal problems. This includes nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhoea. While gastrointestinal symptoms were present in previous COVID-19 variants, they were less common and often milder. In JN.1, these symptoms are more prominent and appear in a larger percentage of patients.
Jaipur-based physician Dr Anil Sharma believes this could be due to changes in how the virus interacts with the body or its response to the gut’s immune system. Gastrointestinal symptoms can sometimes appear alongside or even precede respiratory symptoms like cough and sore throat, unlike previous strains. The positive aspect is that this strain hasn’t yet shown significant respiratory complications.

Stay Vigilant, Don’t Panic

COVID-19 is now behaving like a seasonal virus, but new variants can still spread rapidly. Therefore, remain cautious without panicking.

Wear a Mask When Necessary

Wear a mask in crowded places or areas with poor ventilation to minimise risk, especially during outbreaks or if you feel unwell.

Hygiene Remains Crucial

Wash your hands regularly and avoid close contact with others if you are sick. These simple measures help prevent the spread of illness.

Boost Protection

Vaccination and booster doses are vital, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.

Get Tested if Suspected

If symptoms appear, get tested immediately so you can isolate yourself and prevent further spread.

Ensure Ventilation

Workplaces, schools, and public spaces should always maintain good ventilation and hygiene.

Stay Informed, Act Responsibly

Follow public health advice and don’t let COVID fatigue translate into negligence. Managing the virus is a shared responsibility.

 

