India: Three out of Five Deaths Linked to Cancer, ICMR Reveals

A shocking revelation has emerged regarding cancer in India. A study published in the Lancet journal found that three out of every five cancer deaths in India are attributable to the disease.

BharatFeb 27, 2025 / 12:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Cancer Crisis in India: Three out of every five people in India do not survive after being diagnosed with cancer. This was revealed by a recent study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The study, published in the Lancet journal (ICMR cancer study 2024), found that women in India are battling cancer more than men.

Cancer cases rising in India

Analysis of global cancer data in the study revealed that the death rate from cancer in the USA is approximately one in four, while in China it is one in two. In India, however, it is a staggering three out of five. The study also found that India ranks third in the number of cancer patients, after China and the USA.
According to the report, India is responsible for more than 10 per cent of cancer-related deaths worldwide. The report also stated that with the increasing age of the population in India, there will be a two per cent annual increase in cancer cases.
For the study, researchers examined trends in 36 types of cancer (Cancer) across different age groups and genders in India over the past 20 years.

Women suffer more than men

Among the most prevalent cancers (Cancer) in India, breast and cervical cancers are significant. Breast cancer accounts for 13 per cent of total cancer cases in India, and cervical cancer accounts for 9.2 percent.

Breast cancer: 2.3 million breast cancer cases annually

According to the study, 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer were reported worldwide in 2022. 670,000 women lost their battle with this disease. This means that one in every 20 women is becoming a victim of breast cancer. One in 70 women may die from this disease in their lifetime.
According to the report, an average of 76 women die from breast cancer every hour in the world. Even more worrying is that there could be a 38 per cent increase in new cancer cases by 2050. This means that 3,200,000 new cases could emerge annually.

One woman dies from cancer every minute

Worldwide, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer (Breast cancer) every minute. One woman dies from this disease every minute. These figures are worsening over time.

Dr Joan Kim, Scientist, IARC

