India: Three out of Five Deaths Linked to Cancer, ICMR Reveals

Cancer cases rising in India Analysis of global cancer data in the study revealed that the death rate from cancer in the USA is approximately one in four, while in China it is one in two. In India, however, it is a staggering three out of five. The study also found that India ranks third in the number of cancer patients, after China and the USA.

According to the report, India is responsible for more than 10 per cent of cancer-related deaths worldwide. The report also stated that with the increasing age of the population in India, there will be a two per cent annual increase in cancer cases.

For the study, researchers examined trends in 36 types of cancer (Cancer) across different age groups and genders in India over the past 20 years. Women suffer more than men Among the most prevalent cancers (Cancer) in India, breast and cervical cancers are significant. Breast cancer accounts for 13 per cent of total cancer cases in India, and cervical cancer accounts for 9.2 percent.

Breast cancer: 2.3 million breast cancer cases annually According to the study, 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer were reported worldwide in 2022. 670,000 women lost their battle with this disease. This means that one in every 20 women is becoming a victim of breast cancer. One in 70 women may die from this disease in their lifetime.

According to the report, an average of 76 women die from breast cancer every hour in the world. Even more worrying is that there could be a 38 per cent increase in new cancer cases by 2050. This means that 3,200,000 new cases could emerge annually.