India's Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: State-wise Data and Regional Trends

The main reason for this surge in Covid-19 cases in Asia is the JN.1 variant and some of its sub-variants, such as LF.7 and NB.1.8. These are all Omicron sub-lineages. India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has played a crucial role in combating the pandemic. Over 2.2 billion doses have been administered across the country by 2025, making India a global leader in vaccination efforts.

National Vaccination Status According to the Ministry of Health, as of 19 May 2025, a total of 45,041,748 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in India. Of these, 44,511,240 individuals have recovered, while 533,666 have died. The current number of active cases is 257. The vaccination campaign began on 16 January 2021, using vaccines such as Covishield and Covaxin. To date, 2,206,894,861 doses have been administered in the country.

Vaccination progress in different states of India: Uttar Pradesh : Approximately 392 million doses administered, the highest in the country.

: Approximately 392 million doses administered, the highest in the country. Maharashtra : Approximately 177 million doses administered.

: Approximately 177 million doses administered. Rajasthan : Approximately 115 million doses administered.

: Approximately 115 million doses administered. Tamil Nadu : Approximately 127.5 million doses administered.

: Approximately 127.5 million doses administered. Telangana : Approximately 77.6 million doses administered.

: Approximately 77.6 million doses administered. West Bengal : Approximately 156 million doses administered.

: Approximately 156 million doses administered. Uttarakhand : Approximately 20 million doses administered.

: Approximately 20 million doses administered. Tripura : Approximately 5.9 million doses administered.

: Approximately 5.9 million doses administered. Sikkim: Approximately 1.36 million doses administered. Vaccination Effectiveness According to a study, vaccination in 21 states of India has played a significant role in reducing the infection rate. Specifically, the effects of the first dose became apparent after 20 days. However, the impact of vaccination was not clearly observed in some states such as Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Kerala. According to a study, vaccination in 21 states of India has played a significant role in reducing the infection rate. Specifically, the effects of the first dose became apparent after 20 days. However, the impact of vaccination was not clearly observed in some states such as Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been a major success, contributing significantly to controlling the pandemic. However, differences in vaccination effectiveness have been observed in some states, which should be considered when formulating future strategies. All citizens are advised to get vaccinated and follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.