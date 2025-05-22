scriptIndia's Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: State-wise Data and Regional Trends | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

India's Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: State-wise Data and Regional Trends

A new wave of COVID-19 infections is spreading across Asia, particularly in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. India also reports 257 active cases.

May 22, 2025 / 04:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Vaccination

Covid-19 Vaccination: A new wave of Covid-19 is spreading across Asia. Cases are rising in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. India currently has 257 active cases. Over the past few weeks, an increase in active cases has been observed in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.
The main reason for this surge in Covid-19 cases in Asia is the JN.1 variant and some of its sub-variants, such as LF.7 and NB.1.8. These are all Omicron sub-lineages.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has played a crucial role in combating the pandemic. Over 2.2 billion doses have been administered across the country by 2025, making India a global leader in vaccination efforts.

National Vaccination Status

According to the Ministry of Health, as of 19 May 2025, a total of 45,041,748 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in India. Of these, 44,511,240 individuals have recovered, while 533,666 have died. The current number of active cases is 257. The vaccination campaign began on 16 January 2021, using vaccines such as Covishield and Covaxin. To date, 2,206,894,861 doses have been administered in the country.
Vaccination progress in different states of India:

  • Uttar Pradesh: Approximately 392 million doses administered, the highest in the country.
  • Maharashtra: Approximately 177 million doses administered.
  • Rajasthan: Approximately 115 million doses administered.
  • Tamil Nadu: Approximately 127.5 million doses administered.
  • Telangana: Approximately 77.6 million doses administered.
  • West Bengal: Approximately 156 million doses administered.
  • Uttarakhand: Approximately 20 million doses administered.
  • Tripura: Approximately 5.9 million doses administered.
  • Sikkim: Approximately 1.36 million doses administered.

Vaccination Effectiveness

According to a study, vaccination in 21 states of India has played a significant role in reducing the infection rate. Specifically, the effects of the first dose became apparent after 20 days. However, the impact of vaccination was not clearly observed in some states such as Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Kerala.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been a major success, contributing significantly to controlling the pandemic. However, differences in vaccination effectiveness have been observed in some states, which should be considered when formulating future strategies. All citizens are advised to get vaccinated and follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

