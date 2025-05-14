scriptA Shocking Revelation: India’s Only State Where Women’s Life Expectancy is Lower Than Men’s | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

A Shocking Revelation: India’s Only State Where Women’s Life Expectancy is Lower Than Men’s

According to the UNFPA’s India Ageing Report 2023, women in most states live longer than men. However, there is one state where the average lifespan of women is lower than that of men. Know which one.

May 14, 2025 / 05:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Jharkhand Women’s Life Expectancy: A report, ‘India Ageing Report 2023’, by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), reveals that women in several Indian states live longer than men. The report details the current status, numbers, and living conditions of the elderly population.
According to the report’s data, in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the life expectancy of women above 60 years is more than 20 years. However, there is one state in India where the average lifespan of women is lower than that of men.

Jharkhand Women’s Life Expectancy: India’s Only State Where Women Live Less Than Men

Global Trend: Women Outlive Men

Globally, women have a higher average lifespan than men. While this trend is also observed in India, it hasn’t always been the case. Before 1981, men in India had a higher life expectancy than women. This trend reversed over time, and now, women across the country generally outlive men.

National Life Expectancy

In India, in 1950, the average lifespan for men was 41.9 years, while for women it was 40.4 years. Over time, both figures improved, reaching 70.5 years for men and 73.6 years for women by 2023.
Jharkhand’s Reverse Trend: Lower Lifespan for Women

While women across the country are living longer, Jharkhand is the only state where this trend is reversed.

2010-14: Men’s average lifespan was 66.2 years, women’s was 66.9 years.
2016-20: Men’s lifespan increased to 70.5 years, while women’s remained at 68.9 years.

2017-21: Men’s life expectancy was 69.5 years, while women’s was 69.3 years—meaning men lived slightly longer.

Life Expectancy: What are the Reasons?

Experts suggest several potential reasons:
Limited Access to Healthcare: Women in rural and tribal areas lack timely access to medical care.

Nutritional Deficiencies: Malnutrition rates are higher among women.

Maternal Complications: Maternal mortality rates remain a concern in Jharkhand.
Social Inequalities: Factors such as the lack of prioritization of women, child marriage, and domestic violence may also play a role.

Lifestyle of Women of Jharkhand

1. Impact of Traditional Lifestyle

A large population of Jharkhand resides in rural and tribal areas. Women here still largely follow a traditional lifestyle:
Engaged in Domestic Chores: Women are involved in farming, forest work, water collection, and livestock rearing from early morning.

2. Health and Nutritional Challenges

Malnutrition and Anemia: Many women lack adequate nutrition, leading to widespread anemia and weakness.
Maternal Health Risks: Lack of timely medical facilities leads to complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

Physical Labour: The lifestyle involves strenuous work, but without adequate rest or nutrition.

3. Education and Awareness Status

Low Literacy Rate: The literacy rate among women in rural and tribal areas is relatively low.
Dropout Rate: Girls often drop out of school during adolescence to take on domestic responsibilities.

4. Social Challenges

Child marriage is still prevalent in many areas.

Domestic violence and discrimination: Many women face mental and physical abuse.
Lack of autonomy: Their role in decision-making remains limited.

5. Gradual Changes

Some changes have been observed in recent years:

Efforts towards improvement through healthcare services and nutritional programmes (such as Anganwadi, Janani Yojana).
Educated women in urban areas are progressing in jobs, entrepreneurship, and politics.

NGOs and government schemes are assisting women with skill training and economic empowerment.

Malnutrition in Women

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conducted a survey in 2015-16, named ‘National Family Health Survey – 4 (NFHS-4)’. According to this report, approximately 22.9% of women aged 15-49 in India were underweight (i.e., suffering from malnutrition). Underweight was determined using BMI, and these women had a BMI of less than 18.5 kg/m2.
The report states that the five states with the highest number of such women were:

Jharkhand (31.5%)
Bihar (30.4%)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli (28.7%)
Madhya Pradesh (28.4%)
Gujarat (27.2%)
And Rajasthan (27%)

One State, One Question

Jharkhand’s unique situation compels us to question the reality hidden behind development figures. If women across India are living longer, why is the opposite happening in Jharkhand? This is a crucial signal for social policymakers; improving women’s lives is no longer an option, but a necessity.

