Health

Injection Prevents Cancer: World Breast Cancer Research Day Highlights HPV Vaccine Benefits

World Breast Cancer Research Day: The HPV vaccine protects women against cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers. This injection is most effective when administered at ages 11–12. Learn about the correct age for the HPV vaccine, dosage, benefits, and side effects. Read the complete information on World Breast Cancer Research Day.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

World Breast Cancer Research Day
World Breast Cancer Research Day (photo- freepik)

World Breast Cancer Research Day: Today is World Breast Cancer Research Day. Observed annually on 18 August, this day serves as a reminder of the critical importance of safeguarding women's health. Not only breast cancer, but cervical cancer is also one of the fastest-growing cancers among women. A major contributing factor is HPV, or Human Papillomavirus. However, a vaccine is now available for prevention.

What is HPV and how does it spread?

HPV is a common virus, primarily spread through sexual contact. It exists in numerous strains. Some strains can cause genital warts, while others, if persistent in the body, can lead to cervical, vaginal, vulvar, throat, and anal cancers.

How does the HPV vaccine work?

The HPV vaccine prepares the body's immune system to fight against this virus. This means that if the body encounters the virus in the future, the immune system can easily eliminate it. This vaccine protects against genital warts and most cancers associated with HPV.

At what age should the HPV vaccine be administered?

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), the ideal age for vaccination is 11 to 12 years. The vaccine can also be administered from the age of 9. If, for any reason, the vaccine was not administered at a younger age, it can be given up to the age of 26. The vaccine is also available for those aged 27 to 45, but consultation with a doctor is necessary before administration at this age.

How many doses are required?

Two doses are sufficient if the vaccination is started before the age of 15. Those receiving the vaccine between the ages of 15 and 26 require three doses.

Are there any side effects?

The HPV vaccine is considered entirely safe. Only minor symptoms such as mild swelling, headache, or fatigue may occur.

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 03:23 pm

