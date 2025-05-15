scriptIs Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health? | Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health? | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Health

Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health?

What impact does radiation from Wi-Fi have on your sleep and health? Read the full story.

May 15, 2025 / 04:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health?

Health risks of Wi-Fi at night Explained in detail

Is Wi-Fi harmful for health?: Nowadays, almost every home uses a Wi-Fi router that runs day and night. But many people wonder if having Wi-Fi on at night increases the risk of radiation? Can it adversely affect our health? Let’s understand the complete information in simple language so that you can get answers to your questions and what should be done.

What is Wi-Fi Radiation?

The waves emitted from a Wi-Fi router are called radio frequency (RF) radiation. These same waves are emitted from mobile phones, TVs, and radios. These are non-ionizing radiations, meaning they do not directly damage the body’s cells.

Wi-Fi radiation effects on health

In 2011, the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer), an agency associated with the World Health Organization (WHO), classified the radiation emitted from mobile phones into a category considered ‘possibly carcinogenic to humans’. However, this decision does not mean that using mobile phones or Wi-Fi directly causes cancer. But scientists have said that prolonged and excessive use cannot be considered entirely safe, so it is necessary to exercise caution.
The Wi-Fi radiation level indoors is 2 to 5 V/m, while outdoors it is less than 1 V/m. This amount is well below the safe limit of 61 V/m, so Wi-Fi use is generally considered safe.

Health risks of Wi-Fi at night

If your Wi-Fi is on at night and you are not very close to it (e.g., the router is not near your head), its effect is negligible. That is, it does not have any major negative impact on your sleep or health.

Is it beneficial to turn off Wi-Fi at night?

Although scientifically not proven harmful, being surrounded by electronic devices for long periods can affect sleep, concentration, and mental peace. Especially when you sleep at night, the body needs complete rest, and this is where the concept of digital detox comes in.

What is Digital Detox?

Digital Detox means keeping yourself away from mobile phones, the internet, Wi-Fi, and other digital devices for some time. It aims to relax the mind, relieve the eyes and sleep, and reduce mental fatigue.
Turning off Wi-Fi at night is a simple and effective way of Digital Detox.

Here are some simple suggestions that you can adopt:

  • Keep a distance from mobile phones and laptops at least 1 hour before sleeping. This will help you relax.
  • Whenever you install a Wi-Fi router, it is better to keep it outside the bedroom.
  • Keep one day a week as a ‘no-screen day’ and do not use mobile phones and other gadgets. If you are not able to stay away, try to use them as little as possible.
  • Use a timer to automatically turn off the Wi-Fi at night so that you don’t have to turn it off every day; it will automatically turn off.
  • Besides this, read books, listen to music or meditate, and after a few days you will feel a change in yourself.

News / Health / Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health?

Health

Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health?

in 5 hours

UPSC Releases 2026 Exam Calendar for Civil Services, NDA, and Other Exams

Education News

UPSC Releases 2026 Exam Calendar for Civil Services, NDA, and Other Exams

in 4 hours

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

Entertainment

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

in 4 hours

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

in 3 hours

Latest Health

Unhealthy Period Symptoms: When to Seek Medical Attention

Health

Unhealthy Period Symptoms: When to Seek Medical Attention

in 21 minutes

A Shocking Revelation: India’s Only State Where Women’s Life Expectancy is Lower Than Men’s

Health

A Shocking Revelation: India’s Only State Where Women’s Life Expectancy is Lower Than Men’s

18 hours ago

Red Fruits and Vegetables May Reduce Cancer Risk and Offer Other Health Benefits

Health

Red Fruits and Vegetables May Reduce Cancer Risk and Offer Other Health Benefits

19 hours ago

New Genetic Form of Diabetes Discovered in Children

Health

New Genetic Form of Diabetes Discovered in Children

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.