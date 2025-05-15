Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health?

What is Wi-Fi Radiation? The waves emitted from a Wi-Fi router are called radio frequency (RF) radiation. These same waves are emitted from mobile phones, TVs, and radios. These are non-ionizing radiations, meaning they do not directly damage the body’s cells.

Wi-Fi radiation effects on health In 2011, the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer), an agency associated with the World Health Organization (WHO), classified the radiation emitted from mobile phones into a category considered ‘possibly carcinogenic to humans’. However, this decision does not mean that using mobile phones or Wi-Fi directly causes cancer. But scientists have said that prolonged and excessive use cannot be considered entirely safe, so it is necessary to exercise caution.

The Wi-Fi radiation level indoors is 2 to 5 V/m, while outdoors it is less than 1 V/m. This amount is well below the safe limit of 61 V/m, so Wi-Fi use is generally considered safe.

Health risks of Wi-Fi at night If your Wi-Fi is on at night and you are not very close to it (e.g., the router is not near your head), its effect is negligible. That is, it does not have any major negative impact on your sleep or health.

Is it beneficial to turn off Wi-Fi at night? Although scientifically not proven harmful, being surrounded by electronic devices for long periods can affect sleep, concentration, and mental peace. Especially when you sleep at night, the body needs complete rest, and this is where the concept of digital detox comes in.

What is Digital Detox? Digital Detox means keeping yourself away from mobile phones, the internet, Wi-Fi, and other digital devices for some time. It aims to relax the mind, relieve the eyes and sleep, and reduce mental fatigue.