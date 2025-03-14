scriptIs Walking 10,000 Steps Daily Necessary? The Truth Revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
Is Walking 10,000 Steps Daily Necessary? The Truth Revealed

Walking 10,000 steps daily is considered very beneficial for health. Walking strengthens the heart and helps control blood pressure.

BharatMar 14, 2025 / 02:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Benefits of Walking 10,000 Steps: In the 1960s, a Japanese company introduced a pedometer called ‘Manpo-kei’, meaning ‘10,000 steps meter’. This device presented walking 10,000 steps as a standard goal, which remains popular in fitness trackers and health apps today.

Recent studies show that walking more has positive effects on health. According to physical therapist Kelly Sturm, increasing daily steps reduces mortality rates, decreases cardiovascular problems, and strengthens metabolism. These benefits are particularly evident when walking 7,500 to 10,000 steps per day (10000 Steps Per Day).

Walking more daily reduces inactivity and fosters healthy habits. Aiming for 10,000 steps discourages sedentary activities like watching TV or scrolling through mobile phones, reducing lethargy and keeping the body active. This activity helps fight many diseases.

Improved Cardiovascular Health: Regularly walking 10,000 steps reduces the risk of heart disease. It strengthens heart muscles and helps control blood pressure.

Weight Management: Walking 10,000 steps burns approximately 300 to 400 calories daily, aiding weight loss and maintenance.
Diabetes Control: This activity is particularly beneficial for type-2 diabetes patients as it helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Mental Health Benefits: Regular walking reduces symptoms of mental stress, anxiety, and depression, improving mental health.
Increased Metabolism: Walking 10,000 steps strengthens metabolism, increasing the body’s energy expenditure and accelerating calorie burning.

Promotes an Active Lifestyle: This goal discourages sedentary habits, leading to a more active and healthy lifestyle.
Better Sleep: Regular walking improves sleep quality, reducing insomnia.

Exercise Time: Reduction in Heart Disease and Cancer Risk

According to research published in the journal ‘Circulation’ in 2022, 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise per week can reduce the risk of death from heart disease by 22% to 31%. Meanwhile, another study published in ‘JAMA Oncology’ in 2023 found that even one to two minutes of brisk walking can reduce the risk of cancer.

While walking 10,000 steps (10000 Steps Per Day) is a popular goal, it’s not necessarily suitable for everyone. The important thing is for individuals to remain active according to their physical capabilities and health condition. Increased activity is certainly beneficial for health and can increase life expectancy.
IANS

