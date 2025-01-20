Juices That May Help Combat Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Beetroot and Carrot Juice Carrot and beetroot (Juices To boost Vitamin B12) juice is extremely helpful in increasing Vitamin B12 levels. Carrots are rich in folic acid, Vitamin A, and fibre, while beetroot is rich in iron and other minerals. Both these elements contribute to fulfilling the body’s nutritional needs and improving the absorption of Vitamin B12. You can consume this juice on an empty stomach in the morning.

If you want to make this juice, wash and cut the carrots and beetroot into small pieces. Put them in a juicer and extract the juice. Add lemon juice and a little ginger to it.

Amla and Spirulina Juice Amla is an excellent source of Vitamin C (Juices To boost Vitamin B12), which helps the body absorb Vitamin B12. On the other hand, spirulina (a superfood) contains a high amount of Vitamin B12. The juice made by combining these two becomes an effective detox drink for your body. This juice should be consumed after breakfast in the morning.

To make this juice, take 3-4 fresh amlas or 2 teaspoons of amla powder, 1 teaspoon of spirulina powder, and 1 glass of water. Benefits of beetroot and carrot juice Beetroot and carrot juice (Juices To boost Vitamin B12) not only fulfils the deficiency of Vitamin B12 but also helps in making your skin and hair healthy. It increases energy levels by reducing body fatigue.