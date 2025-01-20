scriptJuices That May Help Combat Vitamin B12 Deficiency | Latest News | Patrika News
Juices That May Help Combat Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Juices to Boost Vitamin B12: If you are deficient in Vitamin B12, beetroot and carrot juice, and amla and spirulina juice can be extremely beneficial.

New DelhiJan 20, 2025 / 04:01 pm

Juices To boost Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in the formation of red blood cells, proper brain function, and DNA synthesis in our body. Therefore, it is considered a vital nutrient. Its deficiency can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, headaches, and even depression. But if you also want to fulfil this naturally, you can do it. A poor lifestyle is blamed for its deficiency. So today we will learn about which juices can help overcome this deficiency.
Beetroot and Carrot Juice

Carrot and beetroot (Juices To boost Vitamin B12) juice is extremely helpful in increasing Vitamin B12 levels. Carrots are rich in folic acid, Vitamin A, and fibre, while beetroot is rich in iron and other minerals. Both these elements contribute to fulfilling the body’s nutritional needs and improving the absorption of Vitamin B12. You can consume this juice on an empty stomach in the morning.
If you want to make this juice, wash and cut the carrots and beetroot into small pieces. Put them in a juicer and extract the juice. Add lemon juice and a little ginger to it.
Amla and Spirulina Juice

Amla is an excellent source of Vitamin C (Juices To boost Vitamin B12), which helps the body absorb Vitamin B12. On the other hand, spirulina (a superfood) contains a high amount of Vitamin B12. The juice made by combining these two becomes an effective detox drink for your body. This juice should be consumed after breakfast in the morning.
To make this juice, take 3-4 fresh amlas or 2 teaspoons of amla powder, 1 teaspoon of spirulina powder, and 1 glass of water.

Benefits of beetroot and carrot juice

Beetroot and carrot juice (Juices To boost Vitamin B12) not only fulfils the deficiency of Vitamin B12 but also helps in making your skin and hair healthy. It increases energy levels by reducing body fatigue.

Benefits of Amla and Spirulina Juice

Amla and spirulina juice strengthens the immune system along with increasing Vitamin B12 levels. It helps in removing toxins from the body and improves your digestive capacity.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical pathology.

