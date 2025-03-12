scriptLancet Report Warns of Doubling Cancer Cases | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Lancet Report Warns of Doubling Cancer Cases

The Lancet’s recent report on the rising number of cancer cases has raised serious concerns. According to Dr. Pankaj Jain, Associate Professor and Physician at Kota Medical College, there is a significant underlying reason for this increase.

BharatMar 12, 2025 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Cancer

Cancer

Cancer Cases Increase in the Coming Days: A recent report by ‘The Lancet’ has issued a stark warning about a significant increase in cancer cases in the coming years. This alarming prediction is worrying doctors who are witnessing this dangerous trend firsthand. According to Dr. Pankaj Jain, Professor (Department of Medicine), Medical College, Kota, the main reason behind this increase is our modern lifestyle.

Stress and Obesity: A Deadly Combination

Dr. Pankaj Jain explained that our busy lifestyles have pushed our health to the sidelines. We ignore our body’s needs, and stress has become an integral part of our lives. This stress, combined with obesity, creates an ideal environment for cancer development. Cancer cases could double, especially in metro cities, where the pace of life is fastest.
According to Dr. Pankaj Jain, the key to preventing cancer lies in raising public awareness and establishing the importance of timely screening. The main objective of cancer education is to motivate people towards early diagnosis and treatment. For this, people need to be educated about the early warning signs of cancer, such as:
A lump or thickening in the breast

Recent changes in a wart or mole

Unexpected changes in bowel habits

Persistent cough or hoarseness

Excessive vaginal bleeding or bleeding between periods
Bleeding from any body orifice

Unexplained weight loss

A sore that doesn’t heal

Dr. Pankaj Jain stated that even in the absence of warning signs, cancer screening is a tool that aids in early diagnosis. Cervical cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer can be easily detected at an early stage through timely screening. According to current guidelines, cervical cancer screening in women should begin at age 30 with a Pap smear test, repeated every 3 years thereafter. Breast self-examination is the best screening tool for breast cancer, as it allows for early detection by the individual. Similar screenings are available for various other types of cancer.

Cancer Cases Increasing in India: Oral and Breast Cancer Prevalence

In India, oral and breast cancer are most common. Tobacco use, smoking, and poor oral hygiene are major causes of oral cancer. In women, breast cancer is a growing threat. Additionally, cases of cervical and lung cancer are also increasing, and experts believe that lung cancer cases may increase in the future.

Special Risk for Women: Smoking and Obesity

The Lancet report also highlights the increasing number of cancer cases in women. The main reason is the growing trend of smoking and obesity among women. Women should immediately quit smoking and maintain a healthy weight.

Regular Health Check-ups: The Path to Prevention

Dr. Pankaj Jain suggests that women over 40 should undergo mammography and Pap smear tests after 35. In addition, those who have smoked for more than 20 years should undergo low-dose HRCT. Regular health check-ups can detect cancer at an early stage, making treatment more effective.

Prevention: The Best Defence

Doctors have given some important suggestions:

Women over 40 should undergo mammography.

Pap smear tests should be done after the age of 35.

Those who have smoked for more than 20 years should undergo low-dose HRCT.
Most importantly, we should improve our lifestyles, avoid smoking, and be aware of our health.

Personal Awareness: A Crucial Step

Personal awareness is crucial in the fight against cancer. Alcohol and smoking, along with obesity, are major causes of cancer. These are factors we can control. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, we can certainly reduce the risk of cancer.

News / Health / Lancet Report Warns of Doubling Cancer Cases

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jio Partners with SpaceX's Starlink for Affordable High-Speed Internet

National News

Jio Partners with SpaceX's Starlink for Affordable High-Speed Internet

17 minutes ago

Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

National News

Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

in 2 hours

Kharge’s ‘We will hit hard’ remark sparks Rajya Sabha uproar, followed by U-turn

National News

Kharge’s ‘We will hit hard’ remark sparks Rajya Sabha uproar, followed by U-turn

2 hours ago

IPL 2025: Bumrah’s former coach warns—repeating this mistake could be dangerous!

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Bumrah’s former coach warns—repeating this mistake could be dangerous!

in 4 hours

Latest Health

Lancet Report Warns of Doubling Cancer Cases

Health

Lancet Report Warns of Doubling Cancer Cases

in 5 hours

Bottle Gourd Benefits: Aiding Diabetes and Cholesterol Control

Health

Bottle Gourd Benefits: Aiding Diabetes and Cholesterol Control

in 5 hours

Rajnigandha: Unveiling the Therapeutic Power of its Fragrance

Home And Natural Remedies

Rajnigandha: Unveiling the Therapeutic Power of its Fragrance

20 hours ago

Weight Loss: 30-Minute Walk or 30-Minute Yoga?

Weight Loss

Weight Loss: 30-Minute Walk or 30-Minute Yoga?

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.