Lancet Report Warns of Doubling Cancer Cases

Stress and Obesity: A Deadly Combination Dr. Pankaj Jain explained that our busy lifestyles have pushed our health to the sidelines. We ignore our body’s needs, and stress has become an integral part of our lives. This stress, combined with obesity, creates an ideal environment for cancer development. Cancer cases could double, especially in metro cities, where the pace of life is fastest.

According to Dr. Pankaj Jain, the key to preventing cancer lies in raising public awareness and establishing the importance of timely screening. The main objective of cancer education is to motivate people towards early diagnosis and treatment. For this, people need to be educated about the early warning signs of cancer, such as:

– A lump or thickening in the breast – Recent changes in a wart or mole – Unexpected changes in bowel habits – Persistent cough or hoarseness – Excessive vaginal bleeding or bleeding between periods

– Bleeding from any body orifice – Unexplained weight loss – A sore that doesn’t heal Dr. Pankaj Jain stated that even in the absence of warning signs, cancer screening is a tool that aids in early diagnosis. Cervical cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer can be easily detected at an early stage through timely screening. According to current guidelines, cervical cancer screening in women should begin at age 30 with a Pap smear test, repeated every 3 years thereafter. Breast self-examination is the best screening tool for breast cancer, as it allows for early detection by the individual. Similar screenings are available for various other types of cancer.

Cancer Cases Increasing in India: Oral and Breast Cancer Prevalence In India, oral and breast cancer are most common. Tobacco use, smoking, and poor oral hygiene are major causes of oral cancer. In women, breast cancer is a growing threat. Additionally, cases of cervical and lung cancer are also increasing, and experts believe that lung cancer cases may increase in the future.

Special Risk for Women: Smoking and Obesity The Lancet report also highlights the increasing number of cancer cases in women. The main reason is the growing trend of smoking and obesity among women. Women should immediately quit smoking and maintain a healthy weight.

Regular Health Check-ups: The Path to Prevention Dr. Pankaj Jain suggests that women over 40 should undergo mammography and Pap smear tests after 35. In addition, those who have smoked for more than 20 years should undergo low-dose HRCT. Regular health check-ups can detect cancer at an early stage, making treatment more effective.

