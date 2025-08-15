Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Laryngeal Cancer Detection: AI Can Identify Cancer Through Voice Recordings

Laryngeal Cancer: Scientists have discovered a new method to detect early signs of throat cancer using only voice recordings. Learn about the symptoms, causes, and the future of AI technology in this area.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer (photo- freepik)

We use our voices to speak, sing, and laugh. But did you know that this same voice can one day alert us to cancer? Laryngeal cancer, or cancer of the throat, affects the larynx (voice box), which helps us speak and breathe.

According to the National Health Service, more than 2,000 new cases are reported each year in the UK. Globally, the figures are far higher. In 2021, over 1 million cases were reported worldwide, resulting in nearly 100,000 deaths. The best way to avoid this disease is through early detection.

Identifying Cancer Through Voice

Until now, doctors have used tests like video nasal endoscopy or biopsy to diagnose this disease, which are somewhat invasive and inconvenient. However, scientists have now discovered a method that can detect early signs simply through voice recordings.

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University in the USA studied over 12,500 voice recordings from 306 individuals. They observed that by analysing aspects like the pitch of the voice and the presence of noise, it's possible to determine whether the voice is healthy or if there is a vocal fold lesion (growth). This could be an early indication of throat cancer. They found a significant difference, particularly in a feature called clarity (Harmonic to Noise Ratio), between the voices of healthy individuals and cancer patients.

Symptoms of Throat Cancer

Consult a doctor if you experience these symptoms for a prolonged period:

  • A persistent hoarse or changed voice lasting more than 3 weeks
  • Pain or difficulty swallowing
  • A lump or swelling in the neck
  • A persistent cough or breathing difficulties
  • Persistent sore throat or ear pain
  • A whistling sound while breathing
  • Severe breathing difficulties (in serious cases)
  • Bad breath, sudden weight loss, or extreme fatigue

The Future Role of AI

This research suggests that in the future, AI tools could identify the risk of cancer simply from voice recordings. This method would be easier for patients, eliminating the need for needles, cameras, or surgery. The research initially found it easier to identify differences in men's voices than women's due to a smaller dataset for women. Scientists now aim to improve their AI model by incorporating more voice recordings from women.

English News / Health / Laryngeal Cancer Detection: AI Can Identify Cancer Through Voice Recordings
