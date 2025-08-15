Laryngeal Cancer Detection: AI Can Identify Cancer Through Voice Recordings

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University in the USA studied over 12,500 voice recordings from 306 individuals. They observed that by analysing aspects like the pitch of the voice and the presence of noise, it's possible to determine whether the voice is healthy or if there is a vocal fold lesion (growth). This could be an early indication of throat cancer. They found a significant difference, particularly in a feature called clarity (Harmonic to Noise Ratio), between the voices of healthy individuals and cancer patients.