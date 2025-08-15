Laryngeal Cancer Detection: AI Can Identify Cancer Through Voice Recordings

We use our voices to speak, sing, and laugh. But did you know that this same voice can one day alert us to cancer? Laryngeal cancer, or cancer of the throat, affects the larynx (voice box), which helps us speak and breathe.
According to the National Health Service, more than 2,000 new cases are reported each year in the UK. Globally, the figures are far higher. In 2021, over 1 million cases were reported worldwide, resulting in nearly 100,000 deaths. The best way to avoid this disease is through early detection.
Until now, doctors have used tests like video nasal endoscopy or biopsy to diagnose this disease, which are somewhat invasive and inconvenient. However, scientists have now discovered a method that can detect early signs simply through voice recordings.
Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University in the USA studied over 12,500 voice recordings from 306 individuals. They observed that by analysing aspects like the pitch of the voice and the presence of noise, it's possible to determine whether the voice is healthy or if there is a vocal fold lesion (growth). This could be an early indication of throat cancer. They found a significant difference, particularly in a feature called clarity (Harmonic to Noise Ratio), between the voices of healthy individuals and cancer patients.
Consult a doctor if you experience these symptoms for a prolonged period:
This research suggests that in the future, AI tools could identify the risk of cancer simply from voice recordings. This method would be easier for patients, eliminating the need for needles, cameras, or surgery. The research initially found it easier to identify differences in men's voices than women's due to a smaller dataset for women. Scientists now aim to improve their AI model by incorporating more voice recordings from women.