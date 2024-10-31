Mahabodhi Burn Center is ready to handle accidents caused by fireworks

Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute Director Dr. Ramesh Krishna K. said on Tuesday that the Mahabodhi Burn Care Center at Victoria Hospital is fully prepared to handle any emergency situation. Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers have been given necessary guidelines. Doctors will be available 24 hours a day. There is a sufficient stock of dressing materials, antibiotics, and fluids, among other medicines.

Dr. Ramesh said that Minto Hospital has reserved a total of 35 beds, including 10 for men, 10 for women, and 15 for children. Instructions have been given to keep the operation theater and other facilities ready in case of an operation. The Plastic Surgery Department has also been instructed to be fully prepared. In case of an emergency, the helpline numbers 7498809105, 9994584495, 8197969128, and 9740322179 can be contacted to reach Victoria and Minto Hospitals.