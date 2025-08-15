Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Mandatory HIV Testing Before Marriage: A Growing Concern in Meghalaya

Mandatory HIV Test Before Marriage: The escalating HIV/AIDS crisis in Meghalaya has become a serious concern. Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mazel Amparin Lyngdoh, has indicated that pre-marital HIV/AIDS testing may become mandatory.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

HIV Test

HIV Test Before Marriage: Meghalaya, renowned for its natural beauty, lush greenery, and hills, is grappling with a serious issue: the rising crisis of HIV/AIDS, particularly impacting the Jaintia Hills districts. Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, recently hinted at making pre-marital HIV/AIDS tests mandatory, mirroring Goa's approach. This decision raises complex questions beyond public health, encompassing human rights, individual liberties, and social stigma.

HIV Test Before Marriage: A Full-Blown Crisis in Jaintia Hills

Official reports indicate HIV/AIDS has escalated from a threat to a full-blown crisis in West and East Jaintia Hills. Over half of Meghalaya's approximately 5000 cases originate from this region, highlighting insufficient awareness and prevention efforts.

An Intensified Campaign for Eradication (ICE) was launched at Thomas Jones Synod College on International Youth Day, aiming to raise awareness and combat the social stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.

Stigma: More Dangerous Than the Disease

Sandy Tariang, Cluster Programme Manager for the District Integrated Strategy, highlights that social stigma is now more dangerous than the disease itself. Fear of social exclusion deters people from testing and seeking treatment. Amelia Momin, Assistant Commissioner, emphasises that an HIV-positive individual is first and foremost a human being deserving of respect, compassion, and support.

The campaign, spanning the next two and a half months, will reach approximately 150 villages through rallies, traditional games, and cultural events to address the awareness gap in rural areas. Students are being engaged as information ambassadors to disseminate accurate information within their communities.

The Numbers: Why is this Worrying?





































DescriptionDataNote
HIV prevalence rate in Meghalaya (2021)0.42%Among the 15-49 age group
All-India HIV average rate (2021)0.21%Meghalaya's rate is double the national average
HIV prevalence rate in Meghalaya (2019)0.76%Ranked third after Mizoram (1.19%) at that time
Increase in the number of infected (in the last 19 years)221.1%Shows a massive increase in infections in the state
Estimated total number of infected people in Meghalaya~8692 

Data related to the spread of HIV/AIDS in Meghalaya according to the figures of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), India

A significant concern is that approximately 15-17% of patients discontinue treatment. In East Khasi Hills, only 1581 out of 3432 individuals are receiving Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), resulting in at least 159 deaths due to treatment interruption.

Necessity or Violation of Rights?

Meghalaya's proposed mandatory HIV testing raises crucial questions: is it a necessary public health measure or a human rights violation? While such laws might aid in preventing transmission, they risk increasing discrimination and undermining the dignity of those living with HIV.

The need is to make treatment accessible and confidential, while intensifying social awareness campaigns. People must understand that living with HIV is possible with timely and consistent treatment. Legislation alone won't solve the problem unless societal attitudes change and the fear of stigma is eradicated. This requires a collaborative effort from the government, society, and individuals.

