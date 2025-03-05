scriptMental health tips: Away from family but staying happy—8 essential tips | Latest News | Patrika News
Mental health tips: Away from family but staying happy—8 essential tips

Being away from family can be a challenging experience, especially when it impacts mental health. The lack of loved ones’ support can lead to feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

BharatMar 05, 2025 / 03:46 pm

Patrika Desk

8 Mental Health Tips for Those Away from Family

8 Mental Health Tips for Those Away from Family

However, with some positive efforts, you can remain mentally healthy and happy. Here are eight mental health tips that can help you stay mentally strong.

Mental Health Tips: Maintain Connection with Loved Ones

In this age of technology, staying connected with loved ones has become easier than ever. Regularly use phone calls, video chats, and messaging apps to maintain emotional bonds with your family and friends.

Good mental health tips: Build a New Support System

Don’t feel alone in a new place. Interact with the people around you, whether they are your colleagues, neighbours, or friends. This will provide you with emotional support and help you feel comfortable in your new environment.

Prioritise Self-Care

Take care of your physical and mental health. Get enough sleep, eat nutritious food, and exercise regularly. Spend time on your favourite hobbies, such as painting, music, or meditation.

Don’t Hesitate to Seek Professional Help

If you are facing anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues, don’t hesitate to seek professional help. Online therapy sessions are also available nowadays, allowing you to get support from anywhere.

Stay Active and Engaged

Join a club, organisation, or volunteer program to stay connected with society. This will not only help you live a purposeful life but will also allow you to meet new people.

Practice Mindfulness and Gratitude

Practicing mindfulness and gratitude helps in achieving mental peace. Write a journal daily, meditate, and try to find joy in small things.

Make Your Living Space Comfortable

Make your home a place that gives you comfort. Decorate your space with your favourite things, such as pictures, plants, or comfortable cushions.

Celebrate Festivals and Special Occasions

Even if you are not with your family, don’t miss celebrating special days. Make these moments special by video calling, sending online gifts, or celebrating with friends.

Despite being away from family, it is possible to remain mentally strong and happy. Through the right efforts and habits, you can overcome loneliness and adopt a positive lifestyle.

