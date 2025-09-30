Migraine Pain Relief: Ayurvedic Doctor Shares Effective Remedies for Migraine

Get relief from migraine! (Image – Patrika.com)
Ayurvedic Treatment for Migraine: A migraine can cause nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to sound or light. When all these symptoms appear, it is called a migraine episode. People also consume medicines to get relief from it. However, Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine, is also an option.
Ayurvedic doctor Arun Raj stated that migraines can be painful and disrupt daily activities. It can be very difficult for people suffering from severe headaches to find relief. While medication is an option, many people still look for other ways to manage discomfort at home. There are several home remedies that can help manage migraines without relying on medication.
Dehydration is a common trigger for migraines. When your body doesn't get enough water, it can cause headaches and worsen migraine symptoms. To avoid this, ensure you consume adequate fluids throughout the day. Water is the ideal choice, but herbal teas or fruit-infused water can also help maintain your hydration.
A cold compress is a simple and effective way to reduce migraine discomfort. If you don't have an ice pack, consider using a bag of frozen peas or a damp towel that has been in the freezer for a while.
Fatigue and lack of sleep can make migraines worse. Getting enough sleep is crucial to prevent headaches. Try to get 7 to 8 hours of healthy sleep every night.
Stress is one of the main causes of headaches. Activities like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can be used to reduce stress and prevent headaches. Make sure to practice yoga, meditation, or exercise for some time every day.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce nausea and migraine pain. Drinking ginger tea can provide relief when you feel a migraine coming on.
Peppermint oil provides a cooling sensation and can help alleviate tension headaches.
Bright or flickering lights can trigger migraines. In such cases, stay away from them.
Magnesium deficiency is a major cause of migraines. Consume magnesium-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, almonds, avocados, dark chocolate, etc.
Some people can get headaches from perfumes, household cleaners, or certain foods, so avoid strong perfumes. Additionally, massage therapy can reduce the impact of migraines by relieving pressure on your neck and nerves, so consider massage therapy.
The conclusion is that migraines can be difficult to predict, but by incorporating these natural remedies into your routine, you can help reduce pain and the frequency of attacks. These remedies can prove to be helpful.
Big NewsView All
Health
Trending
Lifestyle