Health

Milk Makhana: Amazing Health Benefits, Aids Sleep and Weight Management

Many people suffer from insomnia. In such cases, consuming milk and makhana can be extremely beneficial. Furthermore, consuming it can also help in managing weight.

New DelhiJan 13, 2025 / 12:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Benefits of milk makhana: Makhana (Fox nuts or Lotus seeds) is considered a superfood due to its nutritional properties. Consuming makhana boiled in milk before sleeping offers several surprising health benefits. Makhana is rich in calcium and other nutrients. Therefore, consuming milk and makhana before bed offers amazing health advantages. Let’s explore the health benefits of consuming milk and makhana.
Benefits of milk makhana: Improve Digestion

Makhana is high in fibre, strengthening the digestive system. The lactose in milk encourages beneficial bacteria aiding digestion, relieving constipation. Probiotics in milk benefit gut health.

Benefits of milk makhana: Beneficial for the Heart
Makhana is low in sodium and high in potassium, helping regulate blood pressure and maintain heart health. Milk, especially low-fat and skimmed milk, is also considered beneficial for heart health. Regular consumption of milk and makhana may help protect the heart from diseases.
Sleep Quality

Makhana contains various amino acids that help improve sleep quality. Consuming makhana with milk relaxes the body and improves sleep. Consuming milk and makhana at night can be beneficial for better sleep.
Benefits of milk makhana: Control Weight

Makhana is low in calories and high in protein. Therefore, it’s an excellent weight-management snack. The abundance of protein slows digestion, keeping you feeling full for longer. Consuming makhana with milk provides a prolonged feeling of fullness.
Makhana is a good source of protein, calcium, iron, magnesium, and fibre. Milk contains calcium, vitamin D, and essential amino acids. The combination creates a powerful health drink.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate, treat, or prescribe but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.

