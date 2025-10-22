Milk Myths Busted: The Truth About Low-Fat, Plant-Based, and Lactose-Free Milk

For a long time, it was believed that if you want to stay fit, give up full-cream milk and drink toned or skimmed (low-fat) milk. However, this debate is now ending in the scientific community. A 2023 review found no reason to recommend one type of dairy product over another. Although whole milk contains saturated fat – about 4.5 grams per glass – it is still within the daily recommended limit of 20-30 grams. Therefore, unless you drink three or four glasses a day, there is no cause for concern.