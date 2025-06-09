Five Asanas to Stay Fit During Monsoon

Why is it important to do yoga during the monsoon? The high humidity during the monsoon leads to increased fatigue, colds, coughs, and digestive problems. Practicing yoga during this time boosts immunity and reduces mental stress. Regular yoga practice helps keep the body healthy and active during the monsoon season.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana) Bhujangasana is a yoga asana that helps strengthen the back and abdominal muscles. This asana also improves the digestive system and helps keep the body fit. How to do Bhujangasana

Lie on your stomach, place both hands under your shoulders, and keep your elbows close. Inhale deeply and slowly lift your head and chest. Lift your body up to your navel, hold for a while, then exhale and return to the starting position.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana) Paschimottanasana is a yoga asana that helps strengthen the muscles of the back and legs. This asana helps improve flexibility and reduce stress. How to do Paschimottanasana

Sit straight on the floor and extend both legs forward. Inhale and raise your arms, then exhale and bend forward, grasping your feet with your hands. Try to touch your head to your knees and hold this position for a while.

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana) Vrikshasana is a yoga asana that helps balance and stabilise the body. This asana promotes concentration and focus and helps keep the body fit. How to do Vrikshasana

Stand straight and maintain balance. Now bend one leg and place its sole on the thigh of the other leg. Raise your hands in a namaste position. Maintain balance in this posture for some time and then gently return to the starting position.

Corpse Pose (Shavasana) Shavasana is a yoga asana that helps relax and de-stress the body. This asana helps calm and stabilise the body and improves mental health. How to do Shavasana

Lie flat on your back, with your arms and legs slightly extended. Close your eyes and relax your entire body. Keep your breathing normal and allow your body and mind to completely calm down. Hold this posture for 5-10 minutes.

Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar) Surya Namaskar is a complete yoga asana that helps keep the body fit and healthy. This asana helps strengthen the body’s muscles and increase flexibility. How to do Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar has 12 steps. Start by standing straight and coming into a prayer position, then raise your arms and slowly bend down, placing your hands on the ground. Take your right leg back, straighten your back, then come into a push-up position. Now lie on your stomach and do Bhujangasana. Then, come into a dog-like posture and slowly return and end in a prayer position while standing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.