scriptNanotechnology Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Treatment | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Treatment

Nanoparticles for Breast Cancer: A new era in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer is about to begin. Scientists in Australia have offered new hope for the treatment of breast cancer using nanoparticles.

BharatMar 25, 2025 / 02:50 pm

Patrika Desk

World Cancer Day 2025

World Cancer Day 2025

Nanotechnology in Breast Cancer Treatment: Australian scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in nanotechnology for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer. The iron-based nanoparticles developed by researchers can help make conventional treatments more effective.

What is triple-negative breast cancer?

TNBC differs from other types of breast cancer because it lacks the proteins that most conventional treatments target. For this reason, it is more challenging to treat.

How will the nano-adjuvants work?

These nano-adjuvants, developed by scientists at the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN), enhance the body’s immune system, increasing its ability to fight cancer.
These nanoparticles are so small that thousands can fit on the surface of a single hair.

Their main purpose is to elicit a more effective response against TNBC by boosting the body’s immune system.

Future hopes and possibilities

According to Professor Yu Chengzhong, this new technology can make the treatment of TNBC more precise and effective. It will not only supercharge current treatments but could also revolutionise cancer therapy in the future.
This nanotechnology-based technique offers new hope in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. If successful, it could provide millions of patients with a better and more effective treatment.

News / Health / Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Treatment

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names

Education News

Bihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names

in 4 hours

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

National News

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

2 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Old Controversy, Supports Shiv Sena After Kunal Kamra's Remarks

in 5 hours

Another Encounter in Bijapur-Dantewada Border Forests; Four Naxals Killed

National News

Another Encounter in Bijapur-Dantewada Border Forests; Four Naxals Killed

in 4 hours

Latest Health

Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Treatment

Health

Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Treatment

in 4 hours

Red Wine Cancer Risk: Study Links Alcohol Consumption to Increased Cancer Risk

Health

Red Wine Cancer Risk: Study Links Alcohol Consumption to Increased Cancer Risk

in 4 hours

Yoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session

Health

Yoga Instructor Suffers Silent Heart Attack After Marathon Session

1 day ago

Why is Clove Essential After Meals? Discover its Numerous Benefits

Health

Why is Clove Essential After Meals? Discover its Numerous Benefits

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.