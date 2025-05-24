New COVID-19 Variant NB.1.8.1: Symptoms, Spread, and Guidelines

New COVID Variant NB.1.8.1 Under WHO Scrutiny The World Health Organization (WHO) has added the new COVID variant, NB.1.8.1, to its list of ‘Variants Under Monitoring’ (VUM). This signifies that the WHO is closely observing its spread globally.

The WHO announced in a press release that NB.1.8.1 is a new form of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), derived from the pre-existing variant XDV.1.5.1. The first sample of this new variant was collected on 22 January 2025.

The WHO is currently monitoring a total of six VUMs, with NB.1.8.1 added to the list on 23 May 2025. This indicates that scientists and health officials are working to understand its behaviour and impact.

Symptoms of the New COVID Variant NB.1.8.1 The symptoms of the NB.1.8.1 variant are largely similar to previous Omicron variants. Commonly reported symptoms include: -Sore throat

-Fatigue

-Mild cough

-Fever

-Muscle aches

-Nasal congestion In some cases, individuals have experienced persistent low-grade hyperthermia (a slightly elevated body temperature that the body struggles to regulate), differing from a typical fever. Additionally, some have reported headaches, nausea, loss of appetite, and gastrointestinal issues.

How is this Variant Spreading? NB.1.8.1 appears to be spreading more rapidly than some previous variants. Preliminary data suggests that this variant binds more effectively to human cells, potentially increasing the rate of infection.

The variant has been detected in travellers arriving at major US airports, including those in California, Washington, Virginia, and New York. Its spread underscores the need for continued surveillance and adherence to public health measures.

Current COVID Situation in India India is currently experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases. This is primarily attributed to new Omicron sub-variants, particularly JN.1. When an infection becomes endemic (persistently present in a specific region), occasional surges in cases are common. The numbers reported so far are not overly concerning.

Common Reasons for Fluctuations in Cases: -Decreasing immunity

-Low vaccination rates

-Increased international travel

-Emergence of new variants Most infections remain mild, with symptoms including fever, sore throat, and fatigue. While there is no immediate cause for alarm, vigilance is advised, particularly for the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, and individuals with pre-existing conditions such as kidney disease, diabetes, and COPD.

Precautions to Take The government advises that pregnant women, children, immunocompromised individuals, and those with pre-existing conditions should wear masks in crowded places. All citizens are also urged to maintain hand hygiene and regularly use hand sanitiser. This advice is issued to encourage caution and prevent the spread of infection amidst rising case numbers.

The Delhi government is on high alert following the emergence of 23 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The government has instructed all hospitals to be prepared to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, medications, and vaccines.