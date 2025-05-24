New COVID-19 Variant NB.1.8.1: Symptoms, Spread, and Guidelines

New COVID Variant NB.1.8.1 Under WHO ScrutinyThe World Health Organization (WHO) has added the new COVID variant, NB.1.8.1, to its list of ‘Variants Under Monitoring’ (VUM). This signifies that the WHO is closely observing its spread globally.
Symptoms of the New COVID Variant NB.1.8.1The symptoms of the NB.1.8.1 variant are largely similar to previous Omicron variants. Commonly reported symptoms include: -Sore throat
-Fatigue
-Mild cough
-Fever
-Muscle aches
-Nasal congestion In some cases, individuals have experienced persistent low-grade hyperthermia (a slightly elevated body temperature that the body struggles to regulate), differing from a typical fever. Additionally, some have reported headaches, nausea, loss of appetite, and gastrointestinal issues.
How is this Variant Spreading?NB.1.8.1 appears to be spreading more rapidly than some previous variants. Preliminary data suggests that this variant binds more effectively to human cells, potentially increasing the rate of infection.
Current COVID Situation in IndiaIndia is currently experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases. This is primarily attributed to new Omicron sub-variants, particularly JN.1. When an infection becomes endemic (persistently present in a specific region), occasional surges in cases are common. The numbers reported so far are not overly concerning.
Common Reasons for Fluctuations in Cases:-Decreasing immunity
-Low vaccination rates
-Increased international travel
-Emergence of new variants Most infections remain mild, with symptoms including fever, sore throat, and fatigue. While there is no immediate cause for alarm, vigilance is advised, particularly for the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, and individuals with pre-existing conditions such as kidney disease, diabetes, and COPD.