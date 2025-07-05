5 July 2025,

Saturday

Health

New COVID Strains XFG and XFG.3 Emerge in UK: Symptoms and Prevention

New COVID Strain: COVID-19 cases are rising globally, with a new variant, 'Stratus', rapidly spreading in the UK. This variant, encompassing XFG and XFG.3, is considered highly contagious. This article provides further details.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 05, 2025

New COVID Strain: A surge in COVID-19 cases is being observed globally, including in India. Covid-19 is once again in the spotlight. Meanwhile, a new variant, 'Stratus', has emerged in the UK. Scientifically, this variant is referred to as XFG and XFG.3. This new strain is spreading rapidly and, according to experts, may be more contagious than previous variants. Let's understand what 'Stratus' is and what its symptoms might be. This article provides complete information to help you protect yourself.

Stratus Spreading Rapidly in the UK

According to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Stratus accounted for approximately 10% of total COVID cases in May, but this increased to 40% by mid-June. Because of this, Stratus has now become the dominant variant in England.

What is the Stratus (XFG) Variant?

Stratus is a new variant of Omicron, which scientists are also calling a Frankenstein or Recombinant Variant. This means the variant was created when an individual was simultaneously infected with two different COVID variants, and their combination produced a new strain.

Stratus Has Two Types

XFG and XFG.3 (spin-off variant). Both are spreading rapidly, and experts believe they could trigger a new wave of infections in the coming time.

Can Vaccines Offer Protection?

According to Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, Stratus is not currently causing more severe illness. However, he also stated that COVID vaccines are still effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalisation.
The WHO (World Health Organization) has declared Stratus a ‘Variant Under Monitoring’ and considers its growth rate to be quite rapid. Currently, it is found in approximately 22% of COVID cases worldwide.

What are the Symptoms of the Stratus Variant?

According to the NHS, the symptoms of Stratus are mostly the same as those of older COVID variants, such as:

  • Shortness of breath
  • Changes in smell or taste
  • Fatigue
  • Fever or chills
  • Runny or blocked nose
  • Body aches
  • Persistent cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Diarrhoea
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea

However, according to Dr. Kevan Khan, a distinctive symptom of Stratus is hoarseness. He explained that these symptoms can range from mild to moderate, but since this variant is highly contagious, isolation at home is crucial upon testing positive.

Prevention is the Best Cure

  • Wash your hands regularly
  • Wear a mask in crowded places
  • Get tested immediately if you experience symptoms
  • Maintain distance from others if you test positive
  • Don't forget to get your booster vaccine

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

Related Topics

Healthy Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Published on:

05 Jul 2025 02:02 pm

New COVID Strains XFG and XFG.3 Emerge in UK: Symptoms and Prevention
