New COVID Strains XFG and XFG.3 Emerge in UK: Symptoms and Prevention

New COVID Strain: A surge in COVID-19 cases is being observed globally, including in India. Covid-19 is once again in the spotlight. Meanwhile, a new variant, 'Stratus', has emerged in the UK. Scientifically, this variant is referred to as XFG and XFG.3. This new strain is spreading rapidly and, according to experts, may be more contagious than previous variants. Let's understand what 'Stratus' is and what its symptoms might be. This article provides complete information to help you protect yourself.