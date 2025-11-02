New Study Reveals Kidney Damage from Fairness Creams; Know the Reasons

Skin Whitening Creams Health Risks (Image: Patrika)
Skin Whitening Creams Health Risks: Many people resort to various methods to look beautiful. Among these, some individuals purchase skin lightening or fairness creams online. However, a new report has now surprised people. These creams have been found to contain very high levels of mercury, which directly impacts our kidneys, liver, and nervous system.
According to a report by the Zero Mercury Working Group, out of 31 skin lightening creams sold online in various countries, 25 were found to contain mercury thousands of times higher than the prescribed limit (1ppm). In India, the NGO Toxics Link investigated 8 creams, of which 7 creams contained mercury ranging from 7,000 to 27,000 ppm. This clearly indicates that many creams sold in the online market can be completely unregulated and dangerous.
According to Dr. D M Mahajan, a dermatologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi, mercury works by inhibiting the process of melanin production, making the skin appear temporarily fairer. However, this allure of fairness gradually erodes the skin's natural protection. Dr. Mahajan explained that when you stop using such creams, the skin deteriorates further. Irritation, redness, itching, and even hair loss can occur. The most dangerous aspect is that mercury can enter the body and lead to kidney failure. Continuous use can also cause protein leakage, neurological problems, and respiratory illnesses.
Mercury can enter the body through the skin, respiration, or ingestion. When you apply such creams daily, it gradually accumulates in the kidneys, affecting their functionality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if a cream's label contains these words: Calomel, Cinnabaris, Hydrargyri oxydum rubrum, Quicksilver, or Mercuric Compound, it indicates the presence of mercury.
Always choose brands certified by the FDA or BIS. Do not immediately order any unknown foreign cream seen online. If you need skin lightening, consult a dermatologist first. Looking fair is not more important than your health. Embracing your natural skin tone and keeping your skin healthy is the biggest beauty secret.
