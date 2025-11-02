Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

New Study Reveals Kidney Damage from Fairness Creams; Know the Reasons

A new report has revealed that many online fairness creams contain mercury levels up to 1,000 times higher than the permissible limit, which can lead to kidney failure. Learn what to look for before buying.

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

Daily Foods That Damage Kidney

Skin Whitening Creams Health Risks (Image: Patrika)

Skin Whitening Creams Health Risks: Many people resort to various methods to look beautiful. Among these, some individuals purchase skin lightening or fairness creams online. However, a new report has now surprised people. These creams have been found to contain very high levels of mercury, which directly impacts our kidneys, liver, and nervous system.

What Does the Report Say?

According to a report by the Zero Mercury Working Group, out of 31 skin lightening creams sold online in various countries, 25 were found to contain mercury thousands of times higher than the prescribed limit (1ppm). In India, the NGO Toxics Link investigated 8 creams, of which 7 creams contained mercury ranging from 7,000 to 27,000 ppm. This clearly indicates that many creams sold in the online market can be completely unregulated and dangerous.

How Do Mercury-Containing Creams Cause Harm?

According to Dr. D M Mahajan, a dermatologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi, mercury works by inhibiting the process of melanin production, making the skin appear temporarily fairer. However, this allure of fairness gradually erodes the skin's natural protection. Dr. Mahajan explained that when you stop using such creams, the skin deteriorates further. Irritation, redness, itching, and even hair loss can occur. The most dangerous aspect is that mercury can enter the body and lead to kidney failure. Continuous use can also cause protein leakage, neurological problems, and respiratory illnesses.

How Does Mercury Enter the Body?

Mercury can enter the body through the skin, respiration, or ingestion. When you apply such creams daily, it gradually accumulates in the kidneys, affecting their functionality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if a cream's label contains these words: Calomel, Cinnabaris, Hydrargyri oxydum rubrum, Quicksilver, or Mercuric Compound, it indicates the presence of mercury.

Keep These Points in Mind Before Buying Creams

Always choose brands certified by the FDA or BIS. Do not immediately order any unknown foreign cream seen online. If you need skin lightening, consult a dermatologist first. Looking fair is not more important than your health. Embracing your natural skin tone and keeping your skin healthy is the biggest beauty secret.

