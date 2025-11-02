New Study Reveals Kidney Damage from Fairness Creams; Know the Reasons

According to Dr. D M Mahajan, a dermatologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi, mercury works by inhibiting the process of melanin production, making the skin appear temporarily fairer. However, this allure of fairness gradually erodes the skin's natural protection. Dr. Mahajan explained that when you stop using such creams, the skin deteriorates further. Irritation, redness, itching, and even hair loss can occur. The most dangerous aspect is that mercury can enter the body and lead to kidney failure. Continuous use can also cause protein leakage, neurological problems, and respiratory illnesses.