Nighttime Symptom: Could it be Vitamin B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Sign: Vitamin B12 affects many essential bodily processes. Its deficiency can lead not only to weakness, fatigue, tingling, or mouth ulcers, but it can also damage the nervous system.

Oct 08, 2025

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Sign: Vitamins are essential for keeping the body healthy. When there is a deficiency of any vitamin, the body starts giving various signals that can help identify which vitamin is lacking. Vitamin B12 is one such crucial nutrient, the deficiency of which people often take lightly. However, the truth is that Vitamin B12 affects many vital bodily processes. Its deficiency can lead not only to weakness, fatigue, tingling, or mouth sores but can also damage the nervous system. If you want to understand its symptoms, here is complete information related to it.

Why Does This Happen?

Vitamin B12 has a direct connection with our nervous system. It not only helps keep nerves healthy but also plays a role in maintaining the body's temperature balance. When there is a deficiency, nerves become weak, and the body's ability to control temperature starts to decline – especially at night, when the body is in a resting state.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Seen at Night

  • Sudden night sweats
  • Feeling tired or weak, especially feeling lethargic or heavy upon waking up in the morning.
  • Frequent disturbances in sleep
  • Tingling or numbness in the hands and feet
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Feeling anxious or restless
  • Yellowing of the skin
  • Weakening memory
  • Mouth sores or a burning sensation on the tongue

Ignoring These Symptoms Can Be Dangerous

If these symptoms appear frequently, it is not advisable to dismiss them as normal fatigue. Prolonged B12 deficiency can increase the risk of nerve damage, megaloblastic anaemia, and even heart disease.

What to Do? – Prevention and Solutions

  • Eat a balanced diet – Include Vitamin B12-rich foods such as milk, curd, eggs, chicken, fish, and fortified foods in your diet.
  • Consult a doctor – If symptoms persist, get your B12 levels checked and take supplements if necessary.
  • Vegetarians should pay special attention, as plant-based foods are low in B12.

