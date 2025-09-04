No More GST on Insurance Policies: 18% Savings on Health and Life Insurance

Insurance experts say that the removal of GST will reduce the financial burden on customers. According to an estimate, if a person buys a policy of ₹1,000, they previously had to pay a total of ₹1,180, whereas under the new rule, it may be approximately ₹1,033. However, companies will no longer receive the tax credit on their expenses, so it remains to be seen how much of the additional cost they will bear themselves and how much they will pass on to customers.