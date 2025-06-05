One in Ten Young Adults Needs Spine Surgery: Mobile, Laptop Use Blamed

Increase in Spine-Related Diseases in 5-10 Years Such cases are appearing daily in the neurosurgery unit of Sawai Man Singh Hospital. Some patients are arriving in critical condition. According to experts, there has been an increase in cases of spine-related diseases in the last 5 to 10 years. These include cervical disc, slip disc, and spondylitis. Some young people are even arriving at the hospital paralysed.

These Searches are Being Made on Google Regarding Spine Problems: What are the symptoms of spine problems?

What causes spinal damage?

What is a spinal disease?

Why do I have a spine problem? What Causes Spinal Damage? Prolonged use of mobile phones and laptops

Sitting in the same posture for a long time

Looking at screens with a crooked or bent neck

Lack of exercise

Don't Ignore Your Body's Alarm Signals Wrong habits are damaging the natural structure of the spine. This is leading to increased pressure on the spine, causing problems such as disc wear and tear and pressure on nerves. If you experience recurring pain in your lower back or neck, tingling in your hands and feet, or difficulty getting up and down, do not ignore these signs.

How to Prevent Spine Problems Dr. Achal Sharma, senior neurosurgeon at SMS Hospital, explained: Give up the habit of looking at your mobile phone while bending over for long periods. If you work sitting in the same posture all day, get up and walk around every 20-25 minutes. Keep changing your posture while sitting; regularly walk and stretch; stop watching series on your mobile phone for long periods; keep your laptop at eye level; keep your neck straight; don’t use a very high pillow; avoid sitting on a chair for long periods. By following these measures, such problems can be avoided.

Treatment for Spine Problems – From Medication to Surgery Dr. Achal Sharma, Senior Neurosurgeon, SMS Hospital, also said that in many cases, relief is obtained through physiotherapy or medication, but some patients require surgery. This is a slow-developing damage, the effects of which are not immediately visible, but ignoring the symptoms can have serious consequences.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.