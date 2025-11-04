Doctors Reveal One Piece of Dark Chocolate Can Control BP

Dark Chocolate (Image: Freepik)
Heart-Friendly Treat: Chocolate is delicious, but we often consider it unhealthy. It's something that offers taste but isn't considered good for health. However, science now suggests that if you choose the right kind of chocolate, specifically dark chocolate rich in cocoa flavanols, it can be extremely beneficial for your heart and blood pressure.
A large study published in the journal Hypertension in 2025 included 8,905 elderly individuals with an average age of 71, who did not initially have high blood pressure. These participants were divided into two groups. One group received a cocoa extract supplement, while the other received a placebo.
These individuals were tracked for approximately 3.4 years. The results showed no significant difference in overall blood pressure cases (Hazard Ratio ~0.96). However, when researchers specifically analysed those whose systolic blood pressure (SBP) was below 120 mmHg, they observed an approximately 24% reduction in high blood pressure cases (HR ~0.76). This effect became clearly visible from the second year of the study. This indicates that cocoa flavanols are primarily beneficial for individuals whose blood pressure is currently normal. They can help prevent the condition, not treat it.
This research highlights that prevention is better than cure. If your blood pressure is currently normal, consuming cocoa or dark chocolate rich in flavanols can help keep your heart and blood vessels healthy in the long run. However, remember, this is not a magic food. Simply eating chocolate won't provide benefits. It needs to be accompanied by a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management.
Choose dark chocolate. Opt for chocolate with 70% or higher cocoa content. Select varieties with low sugar content, as high-sugar chocolate can have the opposite effect. A small piece throughout the day is sufficient. Its benefits are enhanced when combined with yoga, meditation, and a proper diet.
