Doctors Reveal One Piece of Dark Chocolate Can Control BP

These individuals were tracked for approximately 3.4 years. The results showed no significant difference in overall blood pressure cases (Hazard Ratio ~0.96). However, when researchers specifically analysed those whose systolic blood pressure (SBP) was below 120 mmHg, they observed an approximately 24% reduction in high blood pressure cases (HR ~0.76). This effect became clearly visible from the second year of the study. This indicates that cocoa flavanols are primarily beneficial for individuals whose blood pressure is currently normal. They can help prevent the condition, not treat it.