Oxford Study Links Daily Meat Consumption to Six Life-Threatening Diseases

Daily Non-Veg Consumption: Side Effects: Do you eat meat every day? If so, you shouldn't ignore this Oxford Study. This study was conducted on over 47,000 people, all of whom consumed meat daily. It revealed how daily meat consumption can lead to several serious illnesses.
The Oxford study, published in BMC Medicine, involved feeding 47,500 people meat for eight years. Daily meat consumption resulted in significant changes within these individuals. Adults participating in the research either developed various illnesses or exhibited risk signs of serious diseases.
According to the Oxford study, daily meat consumption increases the risk of six serious illnesses, primarily related to the liver and stomach. It can also increase the risk of 25 common non-cancerous health conditions.
The research indicates that regularly consuming red or processed meat, even three times a week, leads to health problems. Specifically, it increases the risk of heart problems, diabetes, liver disease, obesity, and pneumonia.
Regarding non-vegetarian food and the risk of serious illnesses, Dr. Jayesh Sharma, a cancer surgeon, advises that any food should be consumed in moderation. Chicken, mutton, or fish should not be eaten daily. He recommends consuming them once a week, ensuring they are well-cooked, and limiting the portion size to 100-150 grams. A balanced diet incorporating these foods should not cause harm.