Health

Oxford Study Links Daily Meat Consumption to Six Life-Threatening Diseases

An Oxford study has highlighted the health risks associated with consuming a daily non-vegetarian diet. Learn how eating meat increases the risk of various diseases.

Bharat

Bhoomi Goyal

Aug 10, 2025

Image: Patrika

Daily Non-Veg Consumption: Side Effects: Do you eat meat every day? If so, you shouldn't ignore this Oxford Study. This study was conducted on over 47,000 people, all of whom consumed meat daily. It revealed how daily meat consumption can lead to several serious illnesses.

Study Involved 8 Years of Meat Consumption

The Oxford study, published in BMC Medicine, involved feeding 47,500 people meat for eight years. Daily meat consumption resulted in significant changes within these individuals. Adults participating in the research either developed various illnesses or exhibited risk signs of serious diseases.

Meat Consumption and Health Risks

Diseases if you consume non-veg daily

  • Heart disease
  • Type-2 diabetes
  • Liver-related disease
  • Fatique and obesity
  • Pneumonia
  • Hormonal inbalanceSource: Oxford Study

According to the Oxford study, daily meat consumption increases the risk of six serious illnesses, primarily related to the liver and stomach. It can also increase the risk of 25 common non-cancerous health conditions.

Problems Associated with Regular Meat Consumption

The research indicates that regularly consuming red or processed meat, even three times a week, leads to health problems. Specifically, it increases the risk of heart problems, diabetes, liver disease, obesity, and pneumonia.

Expert Advice

Regarding non-vegetarian food and the risk of serious illnesses, Dr. Jayesh Sharma, a cancer surgeon, advises that any food should be consumed in moderation. Chicken, mutton, or fish should not be eaten daily. He recommends consuming them once a week, ensuring they are well-cooked, and limiting the portion size to 100-150 grams. A balanced diet incorporating these foods should not cause harm.

Related Topics

health news

Lifestyle

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 05:13 pm

English News / Health / Oxford Study Links Daily Meat Consumption to Six Life-Threatening Diseases
