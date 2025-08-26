Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Health

Pig Lung Successfully Transplanted into Human for First Time: 9-Day Survival

China's doctors have, for the first time, transplanted a genetically modified pig lung into the body of a brain-dead human. The lung functioned for nine days.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Pig Lung Transplant in Human
Pig Lung Transplant in Human (photo-freepik)

Chinese medical science has achieved a significant milestone. Doctors have, for the first time, successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig lung into a human. This transplant was performed on a brain-dead individual. Remarkably, the pig lung functioned within the human body for nine days.

While previous attempts to transplant pig kidneys and hearts into humans have shown some success, this marks the first successful pig lung transplant. According to doctors, the recipient was a 39-year-old man who had become brain-dead following a brain haemorrhage. The transplant was conducted with the family's permission.

Major Achievement in Medical Science

The pig lung underwent six gene edits prior to the transplant, and the pig was raised in a meticulously clean and safe environment. The patient also received various medications to minimise the risk of infection or rejection. Initially, the lung functioned well, but complications arose after a day. The patient developed fluid buildup and swelling. While the lung showed some recovery, the body gradually began to reject the organ.

Pig Lung in a Human Body

Doctors state that this study demonstrates the feasibility of transplanting pig lungs into humans, but significant challenges remain. Rejection and infection pose the biggest hurdles. Lungs are complex organs; they are not only responsible for respiration but also filter blood, regulate body temperature, maintain pH levels, produce platelets, and control the immune system. Their direct exposure to airborne viruses and bacteria makes transplantation particularly challenging.

Pig Lung Functions in Human

In the United States alone in 2023, approximately 103,000 people were awaiting organ transplants, yet only 48,000 received them. Approximately 13 people die daily due to the organ shortage. This is driving research into using animal organs, such as those from pigs. Experts believe that while a pig lung may not yet be a completely successful transplant for humans, future advancements in stem cell technology and gene editing, or using the pig lung as a structural scaffold seeded with human cells, may yield better results.

Share the news:

Related Topics

health

Health department

health news

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 03:44 pm

English News / Health / Pig Lung Successfully Transplanted into Human for First Time: 9-Day Survival
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.