Pig Lung Successfully Transplanted into Human for First Time: 9-Day Survival

In the United States alone in 2023, approximately 103,000 people were awaiting organ transplants, yet only 48,000 received them. Approximately 13 people die daily due to the organ shortage. This is driving research into using animal organs, such as those from pigs. Experts believe that while a pig lung may not yet be a completely successful transplant for humans, future advancements in stem cell technology and gene editing, or using the pig lung as a structural scaffold seeded with human cells, may yield better results.