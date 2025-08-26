Pig Lung Successfully Transplanted into Human for First Time: 9-Day Survival

Chinese medical science has achieved a significant milestone. Doctors have, for the first time, successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig lung into a human. This transplant was performed on a brain-dead individual. Remarkably, the pig lung functioned within the human body for nine days.
While previous attempts to transplant pig kidneys and hearts into humans have shown some success, this marks the first successful pig lung transplant. According to doctors, the recipient was a 39-year-old man who had become brain-dead following a brain haemorrhage. The transplant was conducted with the family's permission.
The pig lung underwent six gene edits prior to the transplant, and the pig was raised in a meticulously clean and safe environment. The patient also received various medications to minimise the risk of infection or rejection. Initially, the lung functioned well, but complications arose after a day. The patient developed fluid buildup and swelling. While the lung showed some recovery, the body gradually began to reject the organ.
Doctors state that this study demonstrates the feasibility of transplanting pig lungs into humans, but significant challenges remain. Rejection and infection pose the biggest hurdles. Lungs are complex organs; they are not only responsible for respiration but also filter blood, regulate body temperature, maintain pH levels, produce platelets, and control the immune system. Their direct exposure to airborne viruses and bacteria makes transplantation particularly challenging.
In the United States alone in 2023, approximately 103,000 people were awaiting organ transplants, yet only 48,000 received them. Approximately 13 people die daily due to the organ shortage. This is driving research into using animal organs, such as those from pigs. Experts believe that while a pig lung may not yet be a completely successful transplant for humans, future advancements in stem cell technology and gene editing, or using the pig lung as a structural scaffold seeded with human cells, may yield better results.