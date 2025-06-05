scriptPlastic Pollution: A Growing Threat to Human Health | Latest News | Patrika News
Plastic Pollution: A Growing Threat to Human Health

People often drink water from plastic bottles, and vegetables are frequently brought home in plastic bags. These habits could prove dangerous to health. Let’s understand how plastic can cause illnesses.

Jun 05, 2025 / 05:50 pm

Plastic Affects Human Health: The theme of World Environment Day 2025 is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, urging us to protect our planet and environment. However, plastic has become an integral part of our daily lives; we drink water from plastic bottles and carry vegetables and groceries in polythene bags. These habits pose a serious threat to our health. Let’s explore some dangerous diseases caused by plastic, which have become a serious health concern.

Increased Cancer Risk from Plastic

The use of plastic is rapidly increasing the risk of several serious diseases, including asthma and pulmonary cancer. Harmful chemicals in plastic cause respiratory problems, leading to asthma. Furthermore, burning plastic releases toxic gases that enter the body through inhalation, damaging the lungs and increasing the risk of pulmonary cancer. Therefore, distancing ourselves from plastic is crucial for health.

Diseases Caused by Plastic Use

According to the Geneva Environment Network, research shows that microplastics can harm our health and facilitate the entry of pathogens into our bodies, increasing the spread of diseases.

Impact on Liver and Kidneys

Chemicals released from plastic can gradually damage the functioning of the liver and kidneys, reducing the efficiency of these organs.

Diabetes and Hormonal Imbalance

Toxic elements found in plastic can disrupt the body’s hormonal balance, increasing the risk of diabetes and other health problems.

Weakened Immunity

Drinking water stored for a long time in plastic bottles can weaken the body’s immunity, increasing the likelihood of frequent illnesses.

Ways to Reduce Plastic Use

– Reduce the use of plastic bottles: Use steel or glass bottles for drinking water.
– Stop using polythene: Use cloth or jute bags instead of polythene.
– Avoid plastic packaging: Avoid products with plastic packaging and opt for glass or steel packaging instead.
– Recycle: Adopt proper methods for recycling plastic.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.

