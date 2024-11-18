Pollution Risks: 5 Effective Ways to Protect Your Heart from Increasing Pollution and Smog in Winters

In urban areas, health problems increase manifold. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 4.2 million premature deaths occur globally every year due to outdoor pollution, with heart patients being the most affected. Monitor Your Blood Pressure

If you are a heart patient or have high blood pressure, you need to regularly monitor your blood pressure. Air pollution can increase blood pressure, which can have a negative impact on your heart.

Stay Hydrated When the level of pollution increases, it becomes essential to stay hydrated. If you don’t drink enough water or experience dehydration, your blood can become thicker, making it difficult for your heart to pump blood efficiently. This can increase the risk of heart attacks or strokes. Therefore, stay hydrated.

Pollution Risk : Watch Out for Heart Symptoms Don’t ignore any heart symptoms during pollution or smog. Instead, pay attention to these symptoms and consult a doctor if you experience any of the following: shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, or increased heart rate. These symptoms can be warning signs of angina, arrhythmia, or even heart attacks.

Focus on Heart-Related Tests During pollution, heart patients should pay special attention to their heart-related tests. You can get an electrocardiogram (ECG) done, which can help detect any irregular heartbeats or other heart-related problems. If you experience symptoms like chest pain, fatigue, or irregular heartbeat, professional evaluation is crucial.

Focus on Healthy Eating If you eat a healthy diet rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and fiber during pollution, you can reduce the risk of air pollution. Foods like fruits, vegetables, fish, and whole grains can be beneficial. You can also include anti-inflammatory foods like jamun, leafy greens, and nuts in your diet.

Disclaimer : The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about health-related problems and diseases. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting a qualified doctor or medical expert.