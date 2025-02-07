Poor Digestion: Causes and Remedies

Causes of Poor Digestion: Reasons of Weak Digestive System Hormonal Imbalance: Hormonal imbalances can lead to various health problems. This can also cause some digestion-related issues. Allergies: Some individuals develop allergies to specific foods. For example, some people are allergic to milk, while others are allergic to grains. When they consume these foods, they experience digestive problems.

Intestinal Inflammation: Intestinal inflammation can cause several digestive disorders. In this condition, the body struggles to digest food, leading to stomach problems. Physical Problems: Stomach-related problems, such as GERD, are among the leading causes of poor digestion. In this condition, there is a decrease in the functionality of your oesophageal muscles, or muscle-related problems like leaky gut syndrome arise.

Remedies for Improving Digestion Cumin (Jeera): Cumin is considered helpful in treating constipation. The fibre and antioxidants present in it can help improve the digestive process. Drinking cumin water can provide relief from constipation.

Fennel (Saunf): Drinking fennel water or consuming fennel can relieve constipation. Fennel is high in fibre and contains elements like estragole, fenchone, and anethole, which help alleviate constipation. Coriander (Dhaniya): Drinking coriander seed water can relieve constipation. Coriander is high in fibre, which helps improve the digestive process. Additionally, the thymol compound found in coriander helps increase the secretion of digestive juices.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.