scriptPoor Digestion: Causes and Remedies | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Poor Digestion: Causes and Remedies

Reasons for a Weak Digestive System: If you have poor digestion, there may be several underlying causes. Let’s explore some of these reasons.

BharatFeb 07, 2025 / 02:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Reasons Of Weak Digestive System

Reasons Of Weak Digestive System

Reasons for a Weak Digestive System: People often suffer from problems like gas, bloating, and constipation in their stomach. Poor digestion can be attributed to our diet, lifestyle habits, and several medical conditions. While digestive problems are usually easily resolved, it might take longer if they stem from an underlying medical condition. Causes of poor digestion include stomach gas, bloating, and constipation. Let’s understand the causes of poor digestion and how to address them.

Causes of Poor Digestion: Reasons of Weak Digestive System

Hormonal Imbalance: Hormonal imbalances can lead to various health problems. This can also cause some digestion-related issues.

Allergies: Some individuals develop allergies to specific foods. For example, some people are allergic to milk, while others are allergic to grains. When they consume these foods, they experience digestive problems.
Intestinal Inflammation: Intestinal inflammation can cause several digestive disorders. In this condition, the body struggles to digest food, leading to stomach problems.

Physical Problems: Stomach-related problems, such as GERD, are among the leading causes of poor digestion. In this condition, there is a decrease in the functionality of your oesophageal muscles, or muscle-related problems like leaky gut syndrome arise.

Remedies for Improving Digestion

Cumin (Jeera): Cumin is considered helpful in treating constipation. The fibre and antioxidants present in it can help improve the digestive process. Drinking cumin water can provide relief from constipation.
Fennel (Saunf): Drinking fennel water or consuming fennel can relieve constipation. Fennel is high in fibre and contains elements like estragole, fenchone, and anethole, which help alleviate constipation.

Coriander (Dhaniya): Drinking coriander seed water can relieve constipation. Coriander is high in fibre, which helps improve the digestive process. Additionally, the thymol compound found in coriander helps increase the secretion of digestive juices.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

News / Health / Poor Digestion: Causes and Remedies

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

National News

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

23 minutes ago

Eight Friends Die in Road Accident While Returning from Kumbh Mela

Special

Eight Friends Die in Road Accident While Returning from Kumbh Mela

in 2 hours

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

Sports

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

43 minutes ago

AFCAT 2025 Admit Cards Released Today for February 22nd Exam

Education News

AFCAT 2025 Admit Cards Released Today for February 22nd Exam

13 minutes ago

Latest Health

Poor Digestion: Causes and Remedies

Health

Poor Digestion: Causes and Remedies

in 4 hours

Weight Loss Plateau: Reasons Why Exercise and Diet Aren't Working

Weight Loss

Weight Loss Plateau: Reasons Why Exercise and Diet Aren't Working

20 hours ago

Delayed Menopause Linked to Reduced Heart Attack Risk

Women Health

Delayed Menopause Linked to Reduced Heart Attack Risk

20 hours ago

FSSAI Lists Immunity-Boosting Foods

Health

FSSAI Lists Immunity-Boosting Foods

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.